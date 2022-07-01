ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Cause of death released for boy found in York County camp pool

By Megan Talley, Taylor Tosheff, George Stockburger, Janel Knight
 4 days ago

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s Office says a 12-year-old boy died from accidental drowning in a camp pool in New Freedom Borough hours after he had been reported missing.

Pau Khai was found deceased in a pool at Summit Grove Campground around 2 a.m., in the area of 140 S. Front Street. The campground says he was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster and was attending a three-day church-sponsored junior high retreat.

According to the camp, the group was swimming between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. when after which they left the pool and noticed him missing. The camp says Westminster Presbyterian Church organizers checked the pool for Pau before calling 911. A missing person advisory was issued at 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pau was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and was later located in the pool at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Southern Regional Police Chief James Boddington said earlier this week the death is being investigated as a drowning.

“We have to take every precaution and treat everything as seriously as it could possibly be just in case, but at this point, we have no information that it’s anything other than an accident. But we’re certainly going to look into every aspect just to make sure,” Southern Regional Police Chief James Boddington said.

Police and rescue crews have recommended that the camp cancel events for Thursday, June 30.

Pennsylvania Game Warden handles seven black bears in four days

Summit Grove, a non-denominational Christian camp and conference center, says they “will conduct an exhaustive internal review of this incident.”

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Khai family, Pau’s friends, and the Westminster Presbyterian Church community as we continue to collectively mourn and process this devastating loss. Nothing is more important to Summit Grove than the health and wellbeing of all who utilize the campus. We thank you for your continued support of Pau’s family, the Westminster Presbyterian Church community, and Summit Grove during this most difficult time”

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Comments / 15

Watcher717
3d ago

there is something terribly wrong here..not a drowning ..everyone leaving pool notices he's missing but the pool isn't checked and no one sees him in pool until 3am when it's dark...police need to do job and investigate this one..doesn't add up

Reply
11
Ms.Nair
4d ago

...so during 3+ hrs NOT ONE PERSON noticed he was MISSING..??? Nobody takes their jobs and responsibilties seriously these days, i see more scrutiny and vigilence from cashiers inspecting my manufacturers coupons than lifeguards, daycare workers etc..🙄SMH

Reply
10
jussumgrljussumgrll
3d ago

Something seems not quite right about this story.....especially the fact that he was twelve...not like he was three... doesn't add up...do they check the background of these "camp workers" ja???. Prayers for that family

Reply
5
