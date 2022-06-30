ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Future chefs get boost at new Encore Job Training Center

By Sean Daly
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCJCq_0gQbhOe900

Antwan Wells has big delicious dreams.

At Tampa's brand-new Encore Community Job Training Center, this future chef is learning that secret recipe for success.

"When I put my heart and my happiness into something, it always turns out great," said the 20-year-old, who studied culinary arts at Armwood High School.

The state-of-the-art center is a partnership between Hillsborough County Schools, the Tampa Housing Authority and the city. It helps post-high-school students realize their passions and start their careers.

The heart of the center is a gorgeous working kitchen and culinary classroom, all synergized by the heart, humor and wisdom of famed local chef Erik Youngs.

"Our industry is passion-driven, and we want to help those students with that passion," said Chef Youngs.

The culinary program — a satellite of Erwin Technical College — is a six-month course that offers industry certification. The students graduate ready for a restaurant job, of which there are many these days.

Wells said Chef Youngs is like a "father figure," and his guidance has helped the young student grow in the kitchen — and in life.

"I can see it, I can feel it," said Wells. "Progress as a cook and a person."

The Encore Community Job Training Center is at 620 E. 7th Avenue in Tampa. Interested applicants are welcome to visit or call 813-769-5180 for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ospreyobserver.com

Feeding Tampa Bay Supplies Local Food Pantries With Weekly Food To Support The Community

As nationwide inflation continues to impact families, a larger population is facing food insecurity. The increase in living expenses has made it difficult for families to manage their budgets and find the financial resources to put an adequate amount of nutritious food on the table. Feeding Tampa Bay works with around 450 food pantries, churches and ministries that provide food to those in the community facing food insecurity.
BRANDON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Atlanta builder to debut its first townhome community in St. Petersburg

PulteGroup Inc. is set to open Shoreline, its first townhome community in St. Petersburg, on July 9. At 350 Surfside Ave. NE, the gated complex features 53 luxury townhomes, each with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage, according to a news release from the Atlanta-based builder. The community is within minutes of Carillon Park and the Howard Frankland and Gandy bridges.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
travelawaits.com

My 6 Favorite Hikes Near Tampa, Florida

There is much more to do in Tampa than savoring a Cuban sandwich, watching the NFL Buccaneers or MLB Rays play, or spending the day at Busch Gardens. In fact, the outdoor recreation found in the Tampa area is incredible from paddle boarding to kayaking and yes, even hiking. Now,...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encore#Job Training#Art Center#Armwood High School#Erwin Technical College
thegabber.com

St. Pete Goes Back to Drawing Board for Tropicana Field

It’s back to the drawing board – again – for a potential new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays and redevelopment of areas of downtown St. Petersburg. St. Pete Mayor Kenneth Welch announced Wednesday, June 29, he was canceling a requests for proposals (RFP) issued in June 2020 for redeveloping the Tropicana Field site. The neighborhoods the Trop replaced were collectively known as the Gas Plant, and the stadium development displaced many Black families who, due to racist housing practices and economic inequities stemming from institutional racism, had not been able to buy property, lost their neighborhood, churches, and sense of community.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Food Truck To Be Featured On Food Network Show

Tampa Bay is booming with fantastic food trucks. There’s so many options to choose from, whether you’re in the mood for wings, tacos or vegan options, there’s something for everyone! One of the Tampa’s best food trucks is going to be competing on the Food Network for the chance to win $20,000. Shiso Crispy is known around the bay area for their amazing signature Asian fusion creations, like their lobster rangoon or handmade gyoza. But soon you’ll be able to see chef and owner Ronicca Whaley work her magic on Guy’s Grocery Games.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Coquina Key Plaza project may bring housing, new grocer

The dilapidated Coquina Key Plaza, a St. Petersburg strip mall located near the corner of 6th Street S. and 45th Avenue, will be redeveloped into housing and potentially could introduce a new grocer to the neighborhood food desert. Stoneweg US, a St. Petersburg real estate investment company that purchased the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
995qyk.com

Tampa General Hospital Turns Into Destination Wedding Location

Did you hear that Tampa General Hospital turned into a destination wedding location? Now, don’t start looking to book your special day there. This was a truly special event!. It was supposed to be Paul and Brittany’s wedding day but the bride-to-be had to be admitted into the ICU at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) for emergency surgery. Wasting no time, the couple decided to get married in the hour before the operation and requested a chaplain.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy