In 2035, buying a new car in the European Union will be a little different than it is now. For starters, your options will be fully electric — a new initiative is set to stop the sale of all new cars with combustion engines by that point. As The Guardian pointed out in a new article about the changes coming to the auto industry in Europe, this will be echoed by a similar change to car sales in the United Kingdom.

CARS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO