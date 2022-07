CosmWasm is the developer smart contract platform for the Cosmos ecosystem. It enables developers to build decentralized applications for the Cosmos network. The name comes from the Cosmos (Cosm) way of using WebAssembly (Wasm). CosmWasm was launched in December 2019 to be used as a module that can plug into the Cosmos SDK. Cosmos SDK is the software development kit for building on the network.

