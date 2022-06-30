ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALERT CENTER: 15-year-old reported missing from West Hempstead

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing teen from West Hempstead.

According to police, Hever Doblado, 15, was last seen Sunday, June 26 at 6 p.m. He was reported missing to police on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Police say Doblado was last seen on Bedell Terrace in West Hempstead.

He is described as a male Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Doblado was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and gray jeans.

His possible destination is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 516-573-7347 or call 911 .

