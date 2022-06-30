ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glyndon, MD

Hot property: Equestrian’s dream house, Glyndon home on 183 acres lists for $8.8 million

By Mary Carole McCauley, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Address/location: 14111 Green Rd., Glyndon

List price: $8,888,000

Year built: 1948

Real estate agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee of Long & Foster/Christie’s International Real Estate

Last sold price/date: For $260,000 on Jan. 9, 1998

Property Size: The 183-acre Goose Green Farm features a two-story stone farmhouse with five bedrooms and six full and one half bathrooms. The property includes an 18th century stone guesthouse, a barn and two stables with stalls for 20 horses, a riding and jumping ring, paddocks, a workshop/tractor shed, clay shooting range, a swimming pool and a pool house. A separate apartment is above the garage.

Unique Features: This landmark equestrian facility at the intersection of Mantua Mill Road and Green Road in Glyndon is both elegant and unassuming. The sprawling two-story, stone farmhouse with green shutters has large, airy rooms and a wraparound porch made for rocking chairs and porch swings. Inside are such charming details as three fireplaces, French doors off the living room, built-in bookcases, crown molding and stone accent walls.

The gray and beige of the stone walls is mirrored on the main floor of the kitchen, which features a central island with a built-in range, granite countertops and breakfast nook. Bedrooms on the upper level open onto a sprawling deck with angles available for viewing sunrises and sunsets.

There’s a huge swimming pool surrounded with a fence for added privacy, a pool house and a guest cottage.

The new owners can explore Goose Green Farm on horseback. Riding trails meander through winding hills, along long stretches of both banks of the Western Run and near enclosed alcoves ideal for picnics and fishing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

