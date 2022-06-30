ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

REAL ESTATE BRIEF: Neal Communities unveils another neighborhood in Wellen Park

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

Neal Communities held a virtual grand opening June 23 for Wysteria, a neighborhood of 153 single-family and paired villa homes with a private amenity center, in Wellen Park’s Playmore District.

Featuring open-concept floor plans with light, airy interiors and six home designs, the community in South Sarasota County was designed to appeal to an array of buyers, from entry-level and first-time homeowners to downsizers.

The neighborhood offers 64 paired villas and 89 single-family homes with British West Indies and coastal architecture and views of lakes and preserve areas.

Wysteria’s four single-family floor plans feature three bedrooms, three baths, 1,531 square feet to 1,859 square feet of living space, lanais and options for extended outdoor areas.

The two-bedroom, two-bath villas have 1,434 square feet or 1,524 square feet under air, covered lanais and an optional den.

Homes in Wysteria are within walking distance of the neighborhood amenity, offering a pool and spa, an open-air cabana with a gathering room and screened sitting area and two pickleball courts.

Downtown Wellen, set to open by the end of this year, will be the central hub and gathering place for Wellen Park and the region. The destination will offer retail shops, waterfront dining, medical offices, beauty and professional services, public community spaces and outdoor recreational opportunities.

Learn more about Wysteria at wellenpark.com/neighborhood/wysteria/overview .

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: REAL ESTATE BRIEF: Neal Communities unveils another neighborhood in Wellen Park

