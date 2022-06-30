ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping Fresh and Local This Summer at New Orleans’ Best Farmers Markets

By Tatum Arbogast
Cover picture for the articleSummer is a season of sunny days that give way to some of the freshest, sweetest, and healthiest harvests year-round. With juicy fruits and crunchy, fresh vegetables ripe for the picking, the summer season is a wonderful time to shop fresh and local produce, and in New Orleans, fun and locally...

WDSU

New Orleans minority and female-owned restaurant to be featured in Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS — As Essence Fest takes over New Orleans, the Black-owned restaurant, Vyoone's in the Warehouse District, is happy to have a full house once again. The restaurant has seen a decline in business in the past three years because of COVID-19, hurricanes, and now inflation. However, Yvonne Segue's restaurant is back in full business because of the crowd of the Essence Festival.
whereyat.com

Grab a Bite at Some of New Orleans’ Favorite Black-Owned Restaurants

A Blend of All the Best Flavors, Spices, and Cuisine. Drawing spices, flavors, and culinary inspiration from around the world, it's no surprise that the Crescent City is home to some of the best cuisine and restaurants that you can come by. Sometimes, all it takes to get an incredible po'boy that hits the spot or hot, savory pho or whatever else you might be craving is an easy walk down your neighborhood street or a simple turn of a corner. Whether you've lived in New Orleans all your life or are just visiting for the weekend, here are a few black-owned restaurants you've got to try.
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Orleans

Bed and Breakfasts offer you a place you can stay, unwind and relax. They offer a unique experience that you can’t find anywhere else. In New Orleans, there are a plethora of bed and breakfast options to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a historic property or a more modern setting, there’s something for everyone. In this article, we will take a look at 10 of the best bed and breakfasts in New Orleans.
southsoundmag.com

Velvet's Big Easy Serves Up New Orleans Flavors

Velvet’s Big Easy food truck has been serving up authentic New Orleans flavors for a little over a year now. From shrimp, catfish, and chicken Po’boys to red beans and rice, fried chicken, and soul-warming gumbos, it’s a taste bud experience not to be forgotten. For Navy-veteran...
NOLA.com

Sipping brews for a cause in Mandeville

The ninth annual Larry Hartzog’s Twisted Brew Fest and Homebrew Competition was held at the Castine Center in Mandeville on June 25, bringing together almost 60 teams showcasing their home-brewed ale concoctions and many commercial beer vendors. The beverages included IPAs, lagers and many others with more exotic flavors, such as pineapple, hibiscus, mango habanero and raspberry wheat. Guests received their own personalized glass to taste the beverages, as well as a necklace with pretzels attached for palate cleansing between vendors. Guests vote, and the event's People’s Choice winners included Macy Hope, with Drink Like a Girl, first place; Ryan Landry, with Laughing Bayou, second; and David Mrowski. The event once again benefited the Northshore Humane Society, with many of the zythophiles bringing their own pets to the event. The Mystic Krewe of Brew is the oldest home-brew club on the north shore, and the event’s namesake, Larry Hartzog, was well known in the area for his love of jazz and animals, as well as the unique ingredients he brought to home-brewing.
drinkhacker.com

Review: Joe Gambino’s Bakery King Cake Rum Cream

Made in New Orleans by our friends at Cocktail & Sons, which is known for its line of exotic syrups, this collaboration with Joe Gambino’s Bakery is the outfit’s first alcoholic product, a rum cream flavored to taste like the inimitable NOLA classic: king cake. The light brown...
whereyat.com

N’Fungola Sibo Dance & Drum Company and the NOMAADS Festival

At the root of its being, New Orleans is a city of rich, mixed, and authentic cultural traditions and people. From French to Spanish, Vietnamese, African, and so much more, the Crescent City is a true melting pot of flavors from around the world, and if there's one thing New Orleanians do best, it's celebrating those cultures and people that make this city so vibrantly unique. On August 12 through 14, N'Fungola Sibo Dance & Drum Company is calling on our inclination toward celebration once again. The New Orleans Music and African Dance Spectacle or NOMAADS Festival is coming to the Crescent City for three days of workshops, dancing, and musical performances that demonstrate the connection between cultural traditions of New Orleans, Africa, and Cuba. Grab your dancing shoes for NOMAADS Festival and join us in dancing to the joy of cultural traditions that make us so unique, while simultaneously bringing us together in the best of ways.
myneworleans.com

Top 15 Restaurants for Vegetarian and Vegan Food in New Orleans

Each week, the editors of Renaissance Publishing will share their top picks and favorites for local restaurants of different variations from around the Big Easy. This week, in a city dedicated to rich (not always healthy) food, we’re looking at a few favorite spots perfect for vegetarian or vegan New Orleanians or visitors.
NOLA.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The Fourth of July annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Attend the Essence Festival vaccinated, boosted and masked. Quit whining.

The organizers of the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture are right to require that participants at its mostly indoors events be vaccinated. No, you shouldn't be going to festival events with thousands of your closest friends without being vaccinated. If you're eligible, you should be boosted, too. Everyone who goes to those crowded stage areas really should wear a high quality mask, but at least wear some kind of mask to limit the spread of the virus.
houmatimes.com

Beat the heat with an ice-cold watermelon

Hamburgers and hot dogs are common for Fourth of July cookouts, and another traditional menu item is an ice-cold watermelon. In Louisiana, Washington Parish melons are ripe and ready to top off your holiday meal. LSU AgCenter correspondent Craig Gautreaux says now is a good time to get one.
myneworleans.com

A Wish Come True

Walking slowly through the crowded French Quarter, a figure steps lightly on the pavement, tracing the tips of her fingers along the walls of the buildings she passes and taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the city. Having never been to New Orleans, these should be brand new to her, however, as her senses process the bustling action around her, she feels a growing connection and familiarity—maybe not with each of the individuals scurrying about, but to the invisible spirits that she feels, that she knows, are watching.
