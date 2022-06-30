ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Holly Willoughby’s has once again opted for a dress from her favourite brand – this time in mint green

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263xob_0gQbdFH600

Holly Willoughby ’s outfits on This Morning have earned her a legion of fans and followers on her daily hashtag #hwstyle , and for good reason too.

This week, the presenter has proved her sartorial status once again and introduced us to some of our favourite new summer looks, including a £55 floral mini from Laredoute , and a midi dress from Nobody’s Child , which is another one of her go-to brands.

And for her final show of the week, before her long weekend begins, she’s opted for a mint green floral dress, with a statement collar, from one of her favourite labels, LK Bennett.

Dressing for the summery weather, she’s paired the knee-length number with a tan-coloured heel, for her morning on the sofa interviewing George Ezra.

If you want to recreate her look, we’ve found the exact one she’s worn, as well as a more affordable alternative. Thanks us later.

Read more:

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a mint green floral dress from LK Bennett.

LK Bennett Roisin mint daisy print frill collar silk dress: £329, Lkbennett.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBEOG_0gQbdFH600

This silk dress is a summertime dream. True to form, Holly’s opted for a floral pattern and an A-line silhouette, to accentuate her waist. It features a slightly puffy sleeve and a statement collar, both are design features that the presenter frequently gravitates towards. It’s made from silk, so it’s ideal for any summer soirées you have coming up.

But, for an affordable alternative, we’d recommend this green floral puff sleeve midi (£17.49, Quizclothing.co.uk ) or this mint blossom tea dress (£49, Joythestore.com ).

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com ).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more summer styling inspiration? Read our guide to the best women’s summer dresses

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rihanna shocks fans as she and partner A$AP Rocky visit Crystal Palace barbers after Wireless Festival

Rihanna shocked British fans as she was spotted in a south London barber shop with A$AP Rocky.On Friday (1 July), the rapper headlined Wireless Festival at Crystal Palace Park.In the hours after, A$AP and partner Rihanna, who recently welcomed their first child together, were seen in Star Fade Barbers, a local barber shop.Footage was shared on social media as fans gathered outside the barbers, showing A$AP getting his hair styled.Rihanna could be seen wearing sunglasses and filming the crowds from inside the establishment.“RIHANNA IS CURRENTLY IN CRYSTAL PALACE,” one Twitter user wrote.“Asap Rocky just casually getting a haircut in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele ‘stands by’ decision to postpone Las Vegas residency as she shares first update since cancellation

Adele has said that she was a “shell of a person” after the “brutal” reaction to postponing her Las Vegas residency.The British singer was due to perform weekend shows from January to April at Caesar’s Palace.However, less than 24 hours before the first shows were due to begin, Adele shared a video to social media tearfully explaining that the show was not going to be ready on time.No further updates have been given since then, much to the chagrin of Adele’s fans. In May, they bombarded the comments section of her Instagram to ask for “updates on Vegas”.Appearing on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Love Island: Ronan Keating supports son Jack who has joined series

Ronan Keating is supporting his son following his Love Island debut.The Boyzone singer’s son Jack is one of the six new boys to enter the villa as part of the ITV2 show’s Casa Amor twist.Ahead of his arrival, Dubliner Jack, 23, told ITV his dad, whom he described as his “best mate”, was “buzzing for me”.Ronan showed he was backing his son’s decision to join the series after sharing his son’s Instagram post annoucning his arrival on the series, with the caption: “Let’s go.”He also reshared wife Storm’s Instagram story, which showed the family preparing to watch Jack on...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

This could be Princess Charlotte’s new title when Prince William becomes king

Princess Charlotte could receive a new title when her father, the Duke of Cambridge, becomes king.Prince William, 40, is currently second in line to the throne, which means it is likely that he will become a reigning monarch during his lifetime.As a new monarch ascends the throne and the line of succession changes, some members of the royal family may receive a new title.Princess Charlotte could be given the title of The Princess Royal, which is traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of the sovereign.It would make Princess Charlotte the eighth Princess Royal in British royal history.The title is...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fearne Cotton
Person
Holly Willoughby
The Independent

Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen show following fatal shopping centre shooting

Harry Styles has cancelled a concert in Copenhagen following a fatal shooting at a nearby shopping centre, the PA news agency understands.The former One Direction star, 28, was due to take to the stage at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly anticipated Love On Tour shows.On Sunday afternoon, Danish police responded to a shooting at the Field’s shopping centre less than a mile from the arena, which is situated on the southern outskirts of the city.Police confirmed several people were killed with others injured, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man marvels at ‘things my wife takes on holiday that just make sense’

Not all holidaymakers are born equal - some people just have a knack for packing a suitcase like a pro, as a viral TikTok video shows.One man’s wife has become a travel sensation for her smart, practical packing list for a summer holiday in a hotel.In a video entitled ‘Things my wife takes on holiday which just make sense’, Thomas Clifford marvels at a range of nifty time-savers and useful items his wife has introduced him to on their trips.The post has already had more than 1.1 million views and 35,200 likes as TikTok travellers take note of Mrs Clifford’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Love Island: How long does Casa Amor last?

Love Island fans are rejoicing now that Casa Amor has made a return to the reality series.Each year, viewers of the ITV2 reality show look forward to the introduction of the second villa that marks the halfway point.The twist sees the contestants – divided by gender – separated from their other halves and put into a separate villa where they mix with a new load of singles who will undoubtedly stir up trouble between the existing couples.The same also occurs in the original villa for the other islanders. How long does Casa Amor last on Love Island 2022?Casa Amor...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Wacky racers descend on Alexandra Palace for soapbox challenge

Amateur racers from around the world have donned wacky costumes to take part in Red Bull’s Soapbox Race.Thousands of spectators descended on Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday to witness the event on its return to UK since 2019.The 67 teams of amateur drivers and crews were tasked with creating homemade non-motorised soapboxes to race on the steep downhill course.One team called Rookie Duckies travelled from Lancashire to take part in the race for the first time with their soapbox called Quack-In-A-Box.It was inspired by the concept of a jack-in-the-box with a giant duck on a spring and the team...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Dress#Mint#Curling#Lkbennett Com
The Independent

Harry Styles Copenhagen concert expected to go ahead despite nearby shooting

A Harry Styles concert in Copenhagen is expected to go ahead tonight despite a shooting at a nearby shopping centre.The former One Direction star, 28, is performing at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly-anticipated Love On Tour shows.On Sunday afternoon, Danish police responded to a shooting at the Field’s shopping centre less than a mile away from the arena, which is situated on the southern outskirts of the city.Several people were shot and one person has been arrested in connection with the attack.The PA news agency understands the show is expected to go ahead...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

724K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy