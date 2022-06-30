ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele makes rare appearance with Rich Paul as they attend friend’s wedding

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Adele has made a rare appearance with boyfriend Rich Paul after the couple attended a friends wedding together this week.

The singer and her sports agent boyfriend have been pictured as guests at the wedding of NBA player Kevin Love and model Kate Bock.

The 34-year-old is seen posing in a photograph with Paul, 40, by her side, along with Lebron James and his wife Savannah.

In the snap, posted to James’ Instagram fan account , Adele wore an off-the-shoulder black gown. She complemented the look with a mesh shawl draped around her arms, with a black clutch and black stilettos.

Savannah wore a black Alexander McQueen gown with a mesh bodice and sleeves, with silver and black Aquazzura heels. Meanwhile, both Paul and James wore black and white tuxedos with bow ties.

The last time Adele posted a photograph of herself with Paul was in May, when the pair bought their first home together .

The “Easy On Me” singer shared a picture of her waving at the camera while Paul dangled a set of keys from his finger. The image was taken on the lawn of their new 21,000-square foot home, which previously belonged to Sylvester Stallone.

Love and Bock’s black tie wedding took place over the weekend at the New York Public Library.

The newlyweds said they wanted to throw a “Gatsby-inspired ball” for their nuptials that was “chic, timeless and elegant”.

Bock, 34, wore a high-necked beaded lace wedding gown by Ralph Lauren, which she said was “inspired by Grace Kelly’s wedding dress”.

She accessorised her bridal look with a pair of vintage earrings gifted to her by Love, as well as other jewellery lent to her by Tiffany & Co.

Adele, who was previously married to Simon Konecki, has been romantically linked to Paul since mid-2021.

The couple have been seen at a number of NBA games since then, and were most recently photographed courtside in May at a 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals game in San Francisco.

The Independent

Serena Williams says she regrets not wearing outfit Virgil Abloh initially suggested for French Open

Serena Williams has opened up about the regret she still feels about turning down the look late designer Virgil Abloh initially suggested she wear for the 2019 French Open.Williams, who frequently worked with the Off-White founder before his death in 2021, shared her regret over her decision not to wear the outfit, which she said included a “long skirt” and “crazy train,” in a Vogue video tribute to the late designer.“So, the collaboration for the French Open, I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do,” the tennis star said. “He wanted me to wear,...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Prince Jackson Snuggles Up To GF Molly Schirmang At The Tony Awards: Rare Photos

Prince Jackson, 25, has resurfaced following his appearance with his younger sister Paris Jackson, 24, at the 2022 Tony Awards. The eldest son of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, and Debbie Rowe, 63, popped back onto Instagram to share new “behind the scenes” pics from the June 12 ceremony — and they include a snap with his beautiful girlfriend, Molly Schirmang! “2022 Tony Awards: Behind the scenes,” Prince captioned the collection of photos on June 29. “It was an honor to introduce MJ the Musical’s performance at the 2022 @thetonyawards.” The photos included a pic of Prince snuggling up to longtime love Molly, 25. In the snap, the couple smiled, and Molly rocked a beautiful scoop neck black gown, along with a gold double necklace and hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Inside Kate Bock and Kevin Love’s Wedding—A Great Gatsby-Inspired Ceremony at the New York Public Library

A photographer played matchmaker for model and entrepreneur Kate Bock and Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball player Kevin Love. The two met in 2015 after individually shooting with the same photographer in New York. “He thought we would be a nice match and set us up on our first date at the St. Regis,” Kate remembers. “From there, the rest was history.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

