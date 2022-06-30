ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax bank tells customers to close accounts if they don’t like staff pronoun badges

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
 3 days ago

Halifax bank has told customers they can close their accounts if they do not like its values following a Twitter row over the staff including gender pronoun on their names tags.

The company posted a photo of a staff member wearing a name tag “Gemma” followed by “she/her/hers”. The tweet said “ Pronouns matter. #ItsAPeopleThing”.

The tweet has amassed over 9,000 comments and has been retweeted just under 3,000 times.

Some Twitter users have responded negatively to the tweet, with one asking “How do I close my account?”

Halifax responded to the tweet with clear instructions on how to close it.

Another user asked: “Did all your staff agree on this or did a vocal few, force the change onto you with ‘concerns’?”

The bank replied: “Adding pronouns is completely optional. We’re offering our colleagues the choice because we understand how important it is to create a safe and accepting environment that normalises the conversation around gender identity. ^Lara”

A user called Jamie QTLS said: “If a person is wearing a NAME badge, wouldn’t it more polite to use that NAME, isn’t that the point of a NAME badge, otherwise, why put the NAME on the NAME badge in the first place?”

Halifax responded: “We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity. We care about our customers and colleagues individual preferences. For us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.^Lee”

The move to wearing gender pronoun name tags was praised by some, with one user commenting “Thank you for being inclusive!”

A spokesperson for Halifax said the bank wants to “create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity. We care about our customers and colleagues individual preferences. For us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering. Adding pronouns to badges is optional for all workers, which the bank hopes will support colleagues to be themselves and feel included.”

The Independent

The Independent

