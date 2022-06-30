ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Women try to board flight with 100 live animals, including armadillos and porcupines, in luggage

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdnIb_0gQbd7IX00

Two women were arrested in Bangkok this week after attempting to board a flight with 100 live animals in their luggage.

The smugglers had packed live, endangered creatures including two armadillos, two porcupines, 50 chameleons, 35 turtles and 20 snakes, said the chief of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Wildlife Inspection Office.

“Animal trafficking is usually detected at the Thai-Myanmar borders and domestic airports to a certain extent,” Sathon Konggoen told Agence France Presse .

He confirmed that the animal smugglers had been set to travel to Chennai, India.

“This kind of case has happened many times because the animals have expensive price tags in India,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rN2HB_0gQbd7IX00

He said that the collection of rare animals had a black market value of around 200,000 Thai Baht (£4,665).

Two iguanas had perished in the suitcase before the smugglers were found out, while the other creatures were found to be suffering from dehydration.

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) said that the animals are receiving medical treatment before being moved to an animal centre or breeding facility.

The two women were detained at the airport’s police station and charged with violating Thailand’s Wildlife Preservation and Protection, Animal Epidemics and Customs Acts.

The DNP released photos of the women’s luggage X-ray and some of the rescued animals in an effort to raise awareness of wildlife trafficking.

Thailand is a hub of exotic-animal smuggling, with creatures such as armadillos often trafficked to China or Vietnam, where they are sought after as ingredients for traditional medicines.

In February the Wildlife Justice Commission reported that every five minutes a pangolin is poached in the wild, every 24 hours a rhino is hunted for its horn, and every week at least 200 freshwater turtles and tortoises are trafficked.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Epidemics#Smuggling#Snake#Agence France Presse#Dnp
Complex

Fisherman in Cambodia Hooks World’s Largest Freshwater Fish Ever Caught

Researchers believe the 13-foot-long, 661-pound stingray hooked in Cambodia earlier this month is the largest freshwater fish ever caught in the world, NBC News reports. The female stingray was caught on June 13 by 42-year-old fisherman Moul Thun near the remote island of Koh Preah on the Mekong River. According to CNN, a dozen people helped retrieve the stingray, which was given the name “Boramy,” or “full moon” in the Khmer language, an homage to its unique shape.
PETS
dailyphew.com

This Tiny Newborn Animal Has No Idea How Rare He Is

Ten extremely rare baby animals were just born to two different moms at a special center for them in upstate New York — and people are fawning over them even before they’ve opened their eyes. The babies are red wolf pups, born to Charlotte (red wolf F2121) and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

American woman, 28, is banned from Rome's 18th-century Spanish Steps for life after she and friend caused $26,000 worth of damage by driving their e-scooters on the heritage site

An American tourist has caused $26,000 worth of damage after hurling an e-scooter down Rome's historic Spanish Steps. Do you recognize the woman who caused the damage to Rome's historic steps, or did you witness the incident?. Contact MailOnline at: chris.jewers@mailonline.co.uk. The incident, which occurred at around 3:45am Friday, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pawmypets.com

An 18,000 Year Old Dog Has Been Found In Siberian Permafrost

Strange prehistoric dog is creating scientists to scratch their heads after being recovered from the depths of Siberia’s permafrost. The puppy, believed to be just 2 months old when it passed away, was called “Dogor” which means “Friend” in the Yakut language spoken in the location. It was discovered in the vicinity of the Indigirka River in Siberia, north-east of Yakutsk, and has actually lately been examined at the Swedish Centre for Paleogenetic (CPG).
PETS
The Independent

Denmark shooting: Several dead after attack at Copenhagen shopping centre

Multiple people have been killed and several others are injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping centre in Copenhagen, Danish police have said.People were seen running out of the Field’s shopping mall on Sunday, with others said by witnesses to have hidden in shops after gunshots were heard.The shooting prompted a huge police response, with a vast number of armed officers seen patrolling the area. Copenhagen police advised people inside the mall to stay put and await police assistance.“We know that there are several dead” and “several injured,” inspector Soren Thomassen told a news conference, adding that while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Scientists discover highly well-preserved dinosaur with oldest belly button ever known

Paleontologists have discovered the oldest belly button known to science in the fossil remains of a parrot-beaked dinosaur found in China.In the research, scientists from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) analysed the 125-million-year-old fossil of a 2m-long, two-legged herbivorous dinosaur unearthed in China 20 years ago.The study, published earlier this month in the journal BMC Biology, used an advanced laser-imaging technique to analyse a fossilised skin specimen of the Psittacosaurus mongoliensis dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period about 145 million to 66 million years ago.Scientists found a scar on the fossil skin specimen about 10cm in length...
SCIENCE
pawmypets.com

World’s Biggest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Mesmerizing

Turtles are magnificent creatures. This one found by tourists on the coastline is the biggest sea turtle on the planet. This leatherback turtle emerged from the water and resting in the sand, just to return to the sea. These turtles are the largest of all types, and it is a...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

724K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy