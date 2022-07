Built in 1908 as the Gertenslager Carriage and Wagon Co., it served this purpose through 1925 when the business had become simply the Gertenslager Co. Progressing with the times, the Gertenslager Co. manufactured carriage and truck bodies. Henry Gertenslager also began manufacturing automobile tops and trimmings in the same building. The Gertenslager business was so successful that by 1930 the company had moved to an even larger complex where it continued to expand through 1945. Subsequently, the factory building has contained such diverse businesses as a farm implement dealership, a general store which specialized in used false teeth, a paint shop, and a moving and storage company.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO