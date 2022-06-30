ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

As soon as he got sanctioned, Russia’s second-richest man hurriedly got his $300m superyacht to the safe waters of Dubai. The humungous vessel now dwarfs all boats in the emirate and marvels onlookers with its massive six decks.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave a superyacht to save? Dock it in Dubai! Vladimir Potanin, the newly sanctioned oligarch just took his $300 million luxury yacht Nirvana to a path regularly traveled (read: sailed) – Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Both destinations have developed a reputation for being notorious safe havens for the Russian...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleg Deripaska
Person
Vladimir Potanin
Person
Roman Abramovich

Comments / 0

Community Policy