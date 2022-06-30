ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Warm Thursday ahead with a few scattered storms

By Peter Kvietkauskas
cbs3duluth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) Thursday: We may all start the day with a few showers and storms but generally afterward, on the Minnesota side of things, we are done with showers and storms for the day and will see clearing skies. For northwest Wisconsin and the U.P., showers and storms...

www.cbs3duluth.com

CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

4th of July weekend: Here’s where to catch fireworks

Monday- Cable, Superior, Hayward, Winter, Madeline Island and Bayfield. Monday- Bessemer Blast Thunder on the Mountain fireworks. Moose Lake, MN- The Chamber of Commerce selected Greg and Vicki Gamst! The long-time residents were owners of Gampers Restaurant and Bowling for 40 years. Their connection to the community goes far beyond the dinner table; these days, they enjoy spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Congrats to the Gamsts! The Moose Lake Parade is Monday at 10 a.m.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Holiday weekend party begins at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Thousands are expected to pack Bayfront Festival Park this weekend with four days of events. From Country Jam to Hairball to Fourth Fest, it’s going to be a wild holiday weekend at the park. One man, Sean MacNorton, came all the way from...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Paddleboarder aims to be first person with disabilities to cross Great Lakes

DULUTH, MN -- Mike Shoreman, a paddleboarder from Canada is attempting to be the first person with disabilities to cross each of the 5 great lakes. Shoreman was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in 2018, leaving his vision, hearing, and balance permanently affected. He was a paddleboard instructor at the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Staffing Shortage Disrupts Flights at the Duluth Airport

DULUTH, Minn. — A wave of flight cancellations and delays have surged across the nation due to staffing shortages. So what does this mean for the Duluth airport?. They report having fewer flight disruptions compared to other regions, but like a lot of airlines, Northwest and United are struggling to hire staff and pilots.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Hibbing, Iron Range, Ely

Hibbing, MN- The City of Hibbing received a grant to clean and repurpose a contaminated site. Nearly $250,000 will get allocated from the Department of Employment and Economic Development. The money will clean and redevelop the site into a proposed new eye clinic. The project is anticipated to create four jobs and retain eight jobs. Other funds for the project will come from a developer and the IRRRB.
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Two dead in motorcycle crash in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - East Calvary Road is now open in Rice Lake after a fatal motorcycle crash that killed two people. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday near East Calvary Road and Howard Gnesen Road, just north of Duluth. The St. Louis County Sherriff’s Office says a truck...
RICE LAKE, WI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Bring Me The News

2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash in northeast Minnesota just after 9 p.m. Thursday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two motorcyclists were eastbound on E. Calvary Rd. and going around a curve at the same time a truck was traveling west on the road. The sheriff's...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

30 years since the Benzene Spill

June 30th, 2022 marks 30 years since the toxic benzene spill happened in the Twin Ports. Early that morning, a Burlington Northern train derailed. 14 cars were knocked off the tracks, and one tank car went plunging into the Nemadji River below. Inside that tank car was a toxic chemical...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Serious motorcycle crash closes roads in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - East Calvary Road remained closed Thursday night in Rice Lake, after what appeared to be a serious motorcycle crash. It happened around 9:15 p.m. near East Calvary Road and Howard Gnesen Road, just north of Duluth. A large emergency response could be seen, including Sheriff’s...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Community Action Duluth Holds Market In Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Community Action Duluth’s Mobile Market popped up in Lincoln Park on Wednesday. The mobile market started as a response to COVID while people were facing food insecurity and reduced transportation. Because these barriers still exist in the area, the mobile market continues to take place in various neighborhoods around town. The market includes fresh produce, cereals, and canned goods.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Wheeler Athletic Complex completes years long renovation projects

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - There’s an exciting new option for sports fans in West Duluth. The Wheeler Athletic Complex held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate some major improvements to the sports facility. Some of the newly completed upgrades include a sport court replacement, dugout improvements, and...
DULUTH, MN

