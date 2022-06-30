ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU to Adopt Minimum Corporate Tax With or Without Hungary, Says France

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - EU member states will adopt plans for a minimum corporate tax rate in the bloc in the coming months regardless of whether holdout nation Hungary backs...

US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Is Now Exporting Power to EU

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. Zelenskiy's comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that exports had...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Germany, Ireland slam UK move toward overriding Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — Germany and Ireland have condemned the U.K government’s move towards unilaterally rewriting parts of the post-Brexit deal with the European Union. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Irish counterpart Simon Coveney said there was “no legal or political justification” for overriding the agreed trade rules in Northern Ireland.
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Hungary Must Radically Increase Its Defence Capabilities, PM Orban Says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary will speed up its defence development programme, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. "We must radically increase our defence capabilities," Orban said. He reiterated that Hungary's interest was for the war in neighbouring Ukraine to end as soon as possible. Speaking after a NATO...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Special Report-Dozens of Russian Weapons Tycoons Have Faced No Western Sanctions

(Reuters) - As Russia's military continues to pound Ukraine with missiles and other lethal weapons, Western nations have responded in part by targeting Russia's defense industry with sanctions. The latest round came on Tuesday, when the United States issued new sanctions on some arms makers and executives at the heart of what it dubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war machine."
POLITICS
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Hauls in Ambassador Over 'Offensive' UK Comments on Nuclear Weapons

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had summoned the British ambassador to voice a strong protest against "offensive" British statements, including about alleged Russian threats to use nuclear weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it issued the rebuke to Ambassador Deborah Bronnert over "the frankly boorish statements of the...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Warsaw Hails Planned U.S. Military Base In Poland As Clear Signal To Russia

Poland on Wednesday hailed U.S. President Joe Biden's commitment to establish the 5th Army's Headquarters in Poland as the realisation of a long-held dream that would send a clear signal of deterrence to Russia. Biden told a NATO summit in Madrid earlier on Wednesday that the United States will ramp...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Could NATO stop Putin's tanks rolling into Tallinn? Europeans haggle over new 300,000-strong army at summit… as America provides the backbone of just 30,000 soldiers holding Eastern frontline

NATO is rushing to battle stations as its leaders haggle at a summit in Madrid today over a newly-announced force of 300,000 troops - while just tens of thousands guard's Europe's eastern flanks from any new Russian aggression. The alliance has been jolted into action by the furious awakening of...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Threatens Retaliation Against Norway Over Access to Arctic Islands

(Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that restrictions imposed by Norway were blocking goods for Russian-populated settlements on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, and threatened unspecified "retaliatory measures" unless Oslo resolves the issue. Svalbard, midway between Norway's north coast and the North Pole, is part of Norway, but Russia has...
RUSSIA

