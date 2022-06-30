Stonecrest Golf League results
NEW BEAVER − The Stonecrest Golf League played Tuesday with the following results on the front nine:
Low Gross − Ron Aniceti - 37; Ed Dambach, Ron Gilchrist, Roger Nye, Joe Mancini, John Krestel, Frank McElwain - 41; George Blumer - 42
Low Net − Roger Nye, Frank McElwain, Jerome Pigza - 31; Frank Carrozza - 32; Ron Aniceti, Joe Mancini, John Krestel, Rich Courson - 33; Tim Sberna, John Shannon, Pete Zona, Russ Forsythe, Dave Courson - 34; Ron Gilchrist, Tony Carrozza, Dick Verone, Larry Jena - 35
First half flight champs:
Flight 1 − Ron Aniceti
Flight 2 − Dick Verone
Flight 3 − Larry Jena
Flight 4 − Frank Carrozza, Dave Courson - co-champs
There will be no league play next Tuesday. The second half of league play will begin July 12.
This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Stonecrest Golf League results
Comments / 0