Ellwood City, PA

Stonecrest Golf League results

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

NEW BEAVER − The Stonecrest Golf League played Tuesday with the following results on the front nine:

Low Gross − Ron Aniceti - 37; Ed Dambach, Ron Gilchrist, Roger Nye, Joe Mancini, John Krestel, Frank McElwain - 41; George Blumer - 42

Low Net − Roger Nye, Frank McElwain, Jerome Pigza - 31; Frank Carrozza - 32; Ron Aniceti, Joe Mancini, John Krestel, Rich Courson - 33; Tim Sberna, John Shannon, Pete Zona, Russ Forsythe, Dave Courson - 34; Ron Gilchrist, Tony Carrozza, Dick Verone, Larry Jena - 35

First half flight champs:

Flight 1 − Ron Aniceti

Flight 2 − Dick Verone

Flight 3 − Larry Jena

Flight 4 − Frank Carrozza, Dave Courson - co-champs

There will be no league play next Tuesday.  The second half of league play will begin July 12.

