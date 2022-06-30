Mother Elizabeth - A lifetime of service in God

PERRY TWP. − Mother Elizabeth, 95, continues her life in joyful service to God.

As a member of the Monastery of the Transfiguration in Wurtemburg, Mother Elizabeth uses her walker, which she calls her "Donkey," to maneuver her way around, and on the way, she empties wastepaper baskets and other chores.

Mother Elizabeth's service includes writing poems for the monastery's quarterly magazine, " Life Transfigured ," a journal of Orthodox Nuns.

One example is her poem "For Heaven Will Never Go Viral," which ends in this verse: "In celestial silence of private space locked, may we hear the Lord's voice that calms the flock, Christ ever praying in a place set apart under the leaves of Gethsemane's trees."

Mother Elizabeth wrote and illustrated a children's book, "Micah Mouse," in rhyme, using the pen name Laura Cleveland Turner.

"Micah Mouse" is "For every little mouse that must journey to a new home.

"It is a delightful story of a mouse that has a home he loves, but must leave as winter is coming, and he struggles as he sees his friends leaving and finally decides to make the move to a new home," Mother Elizabeth said. "It is written for children but is a message that everyone understands. It is available in the monastery's gift shop."

Added Mother Elizabeth: "It will make you laugh and it will make you cry. We try to be obedient to the Father. We believe the prophecies that have been handed down, we pray, we fast, we do the things Christ did, and we do it all with joy. The Holy Spirit makes all things possible. There is no halo around anyone's head. We try to live by the commandments, and some I do better and some not as well."

The Monastery of the Transfiguration was founded in 1967 by Mother Alexandra, the former Princess Ileana of Romania, whose dream was to provide a place where American Orthodox women from all ethnic backgrounds could come to live the monastic life and benefit from a liturgical cycle in English.

Currently, there are 10 nuns at the monastery. Mother Elizabeth said they all come voluntarily to the monastic life, and they are from different places, backgrounds and life experiences.

In 1980, Mother Elizabeth came to the monastery, and was Mother Alexandria's personal aide and driver.

"Mother Alexandria had charisma; she could reach people to live a life in Christ. She was royalty, but she was gentle, very gentle," Mother Elizabeth said.

In 1991, Mother Alexandria died and was buried in the monastery cemetery.

Mother Elizabeth said the current abbess, Mother Christophora, who became the abbess in 1987, brought the American touch to the monastery, and has overseen many building projects, making it very different that when Mother Elizabeth first came there.

"Do everything with joy. Look into the soul of the ones around you. Live in the moment which is precious and eternity is perfect," Mother Elizabeth said.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Mother Elizabeth - A lifetime of service in God