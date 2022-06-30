ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A church literally crushed on 9/11 rises anew as a glowing symbol of hope

By Deena Yellin, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

Shortly after 9/11, when Regina Katopodis and her father visited the site of the humble church at Ground Zero that had played such a key role in their faith, it was completely leveled. “It was chilling,” she recalled. "We were standing in the midst of the rubble. He stood there with tears in his eyes. It was something none of us could believe."

But now — after two decades of stops, starts and a major fundraising effort — Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Manhattan has risen again, this time as a new structure with a distinctive transparent dome designed by Santiago Calatrava that has architecture buffs excited with anticipation.

On Monday, the resurrected church — the sole house of worship destroyed during 9/11, when the South Tower of the World Trade Center fell during the terrorist attacks — will be consecrated in a ceremony that is expected to draw more than 1,500 faithful from throughout the United States, marking it as a permanent house of prayer.

During the service, holy relics of Saint Nicholas will be sealed within the altar table, and the church doors, walls, and icons will be anointed by the bishop.

The consecration is being held on July 4 because the shrine will forever be tied to the birth of America, which was built on the foundation of respect for all religious traditions, said the Rev. Andreas Vithoulkas, the Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne of Saint Nicholas National Shrine.

Saint Nicholas, the only house of worship at Ground Zero, will officially open to the public later this summer and will welcome people of all backgrounds. Regular prayer services will commence in the fall.

The ornate building with its domed marble shrine and sanctuary has gained renown among architecture buffs. The structure was named one of "the nine most anticipated architecture projects opening in 2022" by Galerie Magazine.

Among the building's signature features is its transparent dome and wall that light up at night and give the entire building a warm glow. It represents a beacon that dispels the darkness and inhumanity of the world, reminding visitors of the light that faith and goodness provide, said Vithoulkas.

The church is modeled after the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, which was built as a cathedral and later converted into a mosque.

The building was made with the same cream colored marble that was used for the Parthenon, the ancient temple that sits atop the Acropolis of Athens.

Calatrava, the architect, hoped to emphasize the connection with the Parthenon, which has withstood earthquakes, fires and wars since its construction in the mid-fifth century, and it remains a powerful symbol of democracy, which was established in Greece at that time.

Above the altar table in the apse is a painting of Mother Mary, which has been coined "Our Lady of New York City."

With her arms extended in prayer and her mantle spread out over the city, she seems to be embracing the people and praying on behalf of the metropolis. New York landmarks, such as the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and Saint Nicholas National Shrine appear before her.

The original church, located at 155 Cedar Street in Manhattan's Financial District, was founded in 1916 by Greek immigrants. They operated out of a row house that had once been a tavern, which they converted into the church.

According to parish lore, the site was among the first stops in the United States for Greek immigrants who arrived at Ellis Island. They came to the church to light a candle and give thanks to St. Nicholas, the patron saint of seafarers.

Over the years, skyscrapers cropped up around the humble church building, which was eventually dwarfed by the Twin Towers, and church leaders resisted numerous efforts by developers to purchase the valuable property.

The new church is located several feet away from the original site at 130 Liberty St. in an elevated park overlooking the World Trade Center memorial plaza.

The church will continue to serve the Greek Orthodox community, which is estimated at 1 million people in America today, but there will also be a space for meditation and reflection for people of all faiths. It is anticipated that the church will be among the most visited Greek Orthodox sites in the world.

'He would be overjoyed'

The church is not just a place of worship but a place of remembrance for those who perished during 9/11. Images and tributes to 9/11 victims and rescue workers will be part of the design. Since many of the victims don't have a cemetery, this will be a place where they can all be remembered, said George Gigicos, communications director for the Friends of St. Nicholas, a nonprofit that helped raise nearly $95 million in donations for the project.

It's been a long journey for the house of worship, following years of financial and bureaucratic setbacks. Construction stalled for a variety of reasons, including the pandemic and financial mismanagement, said Gigicos.

Regina Katopodis recalls her father driving into Manhattan every Sunday from Brooklyn to attend services at the small church, where he served as president from 1968 until 2001, and before that, his father, who served as president from 1950 up until his death in 1968, did the same.

They loved the church, which was modest but beautiful, said Katopodis, who now lives in Queens and runs a Greek bakery called PI in lower Manhattan, near the church.

When they visited the site of the church after 9/11, they tried to see if they could salvage anything, she said. "Most of the things were destroyed by the heat. A mangled candelabra and icon of Saint Dionysius were among our findings."

“If he was around today to see that his church had been rebuilt, and that all of the people around the world had participated, he would be overjoyed,” she said about her father.

Today, Katopodis serves on the church's board of directors. At Monday’s consecration, she will be thinking about the original parishioners “who are no longer with us, and all of those who made the rebuilding possible,” she said.

“This new church was built atop a huge burial space," she said. "My cousin lost his wife in 9/11 and they never found anything. The rebuilding of the church is like a resurrection for all of us. It’s a tribute to all of those who lost their lives in 9/11.

It is also a symbol of hope."

Deena Yellin covers religion for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to her work covering how the spiritual intersects with our daily lives, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: yellin@northjersey.com

Twitter: @deenayellin

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: A church literally crushed on 9/11 rises anew as a glowing symbol of hope

