Travel site names West Palm Beach's Mandel Public Library among most beautiful libraries in U.S.

Upon exiting the fourth-floor elevators of the Mandel Public Library, sea-colored carpet guides visitors to either side of the long room, where arch windows encourage gazing out over the West Palm Beach skyline. Now a popular travel site is telling readers not to miss another beautiful view at Mandel: that of its interior.

While the locals have always been big fans of the library's many vistas, Fodor's Travel has taken an interest as well, naming the library among the 11 most beautiful in the country.

Calling the spaces “awe-inspiring,” the list also features destinations including the Seattle Central Public Library and the Los Angeles Central Library.

The library worked with Discover The Palm Beaches to submit a nomination for consideration, according to Alyson Seligman, a spokeswoman for the library.

The folks at Fodor's took note, admiring Mandel's location within sight of the waterfront and the tropical feel of the design.

With wood floors, high ceilings and fans, it “really makes you feel like old Florida in some respects,” said Lisa Hathaway, director of the Mandel Public Library.

It may give off an old-Florida vibe, but the four-story library is rather new, built as part of a new city hall complex in 2009. Its collections moved when its former iteration on Flagler Drive was demolished to give the public an open green space at the foot of Clematis Street.

Many mourned the loss of that vintage, albeit aging, space, but Hathaway said the roughly 82,000-square-foot replacement perched in the 400 block of Clematis has drawn people with its welcoming nature, as well as its programs and resources.

“If we didn’t have much to offer in this beautiful space, I don’t know if we would have that many people visiting us," she said.

And many people do. The library serves more than half a million visitors annually, according to Hathaway. Visitors can browse the collection of more than 200,000 materials from the latest best sellers in hard and soft covers to audiobooks and DVDs. Others venture inside to take advantage of the computers, homework help, yoga classes and more.

“We try to offer something for everybody,” Hathaway said.

The library even boasts a 3-D printer and laptops for check out to be used at one of the many nooks and seating areas, many with spectacular views of downtown.

During the summer months, the library is offering programs that include free lunches for school-age children and activities focused on oceans and conservation for adults and kids alike. The library has also just hired a social worker to meet with families and help them connect with various services.

"If you’re not in a good space in your mind, in your body, it’s going to be really difficult to pick up that book and read,” Hathaway said, describing the library's evolution beyond simply storytime and coloring sheets.

And the price for access to all those services, books and views? A library card — which anyone can get for free.

