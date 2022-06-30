ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Travel site names West Palm Beach's Mandel Public Library among most beautiful libraries in U.S.

By Cecilia Mazanec, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMa6V_0gQbZBoM00

Upon exiting the fourth-floor elevators of the Mandel Public Library, sea-colored carpet guides visitors to either side of the long room, where arch windows encourage gazing out over the West Palm Beach skyline. Now a popular travel site is telling readers not to miss another beautiful view at Mandel: that of its interior.

While the locals have always been big fans of the library's many vistas, Fodor's Travel has taken an interest as well, naming the library among the 11 most beautiful in the country.

Calling the spaces “awe-inspiring,” the list also features destinations including the Seattle Central Public Library and the Los Angeles Central Library.

The library worked with Discover The Palm Beaches to submit a nomination for consideration, according to Alyson Seligman, a spokeswoman for the library.

The folks at Fodor's took note, admiring Mandel's location within sight of the waterfront and the tropical feel of the design.

With wood floors, high ceilings and fans, it “really makes you feel like old Florida in some respects,” said Lisa Hathaway, director of the Mandel Public Library.

It may give off an old-Florida vibe, but the four-story library is rather new, built as part of a new city hall complex in 2009. Its collections moved when its former iteration on Flagler Drive was demolished to give the public an open green space at the foot of Clematis Street.

Another top spot:Florida's Lion Country Safari named one of nation's Top 5 safari parks

More West Palm news:This beloved West Palm Beach wine bar could face eviction

Books in schools:Genderbread Person? Gone. Schools chief asks teachers to pull books, materials ahead of new law

Many mourned the loss of that vintage, albeit aging, space, but Hathaway said the roughly 82,000-square-foot replacement perched in the 400 block of Clematis has drawn people with its welcoming nature, as well as its programs and resources.

“If we didn’t have much to offer in this beautiful space, I don’t know if we would have that many people visiting us," she said.

And many people do. The library serves more than half a million visitors annually, according to Hathaway. Visitors can browse the collection of more than 200,000 materials from the latest best sellers in hard and soft covers to audiobooks and DVDs. Others venture inside to take advantage of the computers, homework help, yoga classes and more.

“We try to offer something for everybody,” Hathaway said.

The library even boasts a 3-D printer and laptops for check out to be used at one of the many nooks and seating areas, many with spectacular views of downtown.

During the summer months, the library is offering programs that include free lunches for school-age children and activities focused on oceans and conservation for adults and kids alike. The library has also just hired a social worker to meet with families and help them connect with various services.

"If you’re not in a good space in your mind, in your body, it’s going to be really difficult to pick up that book and read,” Hathaway said, describing the library's evolution beyond simply storytime and coloring sheets.

And the price for access to all those services, books and views? A library card — which anyone can get for free.

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

3 newcomers challenge longtime school board member to represent W. Boynton, Delray Beach

Three newcomers are seeking to unseat an 11-year member of the Palm Beach County School Board who represents suburban Lantana, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. Karen Brill, a longtime advocate for students with disabilities and Holocaust education programs, is facing challenges from Connor Frontera, Bailey K. Lashells and Kristen Marie Stevenson, candidates who built their campaigns on parental rights and the growing movement to weed out health mandates and certain lessons or conversations from schools.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rebuilding an island: Project in Lake Worth Lagoon relies on nature for coastline protection

The Nature Conservancy’s Joseph Schmidt envisions a future for the Lake Worth Lagoon. In it, American oystercatchers forage the shoreline, mangroves and oysters filter pollution and kayaks glide from restored island to restored island. In turn, those islands help protect human development. This vision is one step closer to reality with the completion of the The Palm Beach Resilient Island ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
momcollective.com

The 4th of July in Palm Beach County!

Who doesn’t love the 4th of July? Celebrating America’s birthday with family fun and fireworks! Count us in!. Below are a few of our favorite spots to celebrate the holiday here in Palm Beach County!. West Palm Beach – 4th on Flagler. Activities begin at 6:00pm and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

RIP, old FAT Village: Fort Lauderdale’s funky arts district prepares for demolition and a new look

FAT Village — the funky, freestyle, gritty, graffitied, nooked, crannied, caffeinated, cocktailed, serendipitous best-kept secret of your memories — is dead. Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s once-remote pocket of art-making and creative commerce in 70-year-old muraled warehouses along Northwest First Avenue, inspiration for the city’s original art walk and spark for a multimillion-dollar explosion ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Beaches#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Oceans#The Mandel Public Library#Lion Country Safari
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast July 4th Fireworks & Events

Treasure Coast - Friday July 1, 2022: A number of municipalities and venues throughout the Treasure Coast will be celebrating Independence Day with festivities, and fireworks. * Fort Pierce - “Stars Over St. Lucie” 4th of July Celebration. Monday, July 4, 6 – 9:30 pm. Fireworks at...
FORT PIERCE, FL
bocamag.com

El Camino West Palm Beach is a Visual Feast

El Camino is bringing its authentic Mexican cuisine to The Square in West Palm Beach. The restaurant brand has garnered quite the stellar reputation over the years as it expands to new locations across South Florida. Yes, the authentic Mexican cuisine and cocktails are delicious, but the interior decor lends itself to the overall experience of dining at El Camino. Opening its doors this holiday weekend, diners will not only get to indulge in the made-from-scratch fare and refreshing margaritas, but also take in the $6 million interiors.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Male and female found dead in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bit before 9 p.m. last night, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of Cherry Road for a death investigation. Once on scene, deputies discovered two bodies; one female body, and one male body. Deputies detained and arrested the suspect...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAVEL TROUBLE: Thousands Of Flights Delayed, Hundreds Canceled As Of Saturday Afternoon

AFTERNOON UPDATE: NOW 611 CANCELED, 3,475 DELAYED… BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:08 p.m: FLL is now reporting 135 delays with eight canceled flights, PBI is reporting 33 delays with three canceled flights, and MIA reports 22 cancelations with 140 delays. Information courtesy FlightAware.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken & new Chick-fil-A location headed to South Florida

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon Brewlihan, Oakland Park John and Stacey Hoolihan’s buzzworthy hub of mead — better known as honey wine — is slated to open at the end of July, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars, breweries and distilleries near ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland takes first steps to spend millions to control future of golf course

Encouraged by Heron Bay residents to “step up” to control a development project, Parkland city leaders have unanimously agreed to begin the process to buy a defunct golf course. It’ll help give the city a final say on what development would rise in the spot. They stopped short of actually committing to buy the course yet — but instructed their staff on Thursday to embark on a lengthy to-do ...
PARKLAND, FL
bocamag.com

Boca Museum Retreats from Cornell and Former Bank Lot Sells for $25M

The Boca Raton Museum of Art is removing itself from any role in operating the Cornell Museum in Delray Beach. Executive Director Irvin Lippman told me Wednesday that he has conveyed that message to City Manager Terrence Moore and Mayor Shelly Petrolia. At the city commission’s June 14 meeting, Petrolia and commissioners Juli Casale and Shirley Johnson asked Moore to reopen discussions with the museum. In April, Moore had presented the commission with a contract for the museum to run the Cornell for 18 months. Johnson voted it down with Ryan Boylston and Adam Frankel.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hungry for restaurant deals? We’ve got the Top 5 discounts for Bon Appétit Boca month

After taking a pandemic pause in 2020 and 2021, the dining promotion formerly known as Boca Raton Restaurant Month is back — with a new name and a selection of deeply discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. Throughout all of July, Bon Appétit Boca will serve up specials, with the goal of propping up sluggish restaurant traffic during South Florida’s historically slow ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy