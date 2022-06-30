ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Judge orders Halfway man accused of firing at deputies to face attempted murder charges

The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVGis_0gQbYQqE00

A Halfway-area man accused of sending a barrage of bullets toward a trio of law enforcement officers was ordered to face attempted murder and other charges following a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Washington County District Court Judge Victoria J. Lobley found probable cause for Gerald Wayne Koogle Jr. to face further court action after hearing testimony that deputies were near the hail of bullets that also pierced a neighbor's home and defense arguments that the shooting was not premeditated.

Koogle, 42, is charged with three counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault on three Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies. He is also charged with reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,000 and a weapons violation, court records show.

Earlier:Man charged with shooting at deputies denied bail; 23 spent casings, 26 firearms recovered

Mass shooting:Smithsburg community gathers for vigil following Columbia Machine shootings

Detective Kevin Klappert testified that deputies were called to Koogle's darkened doublewide mobile home on Longfellow Court on June 3 to investigate a report of a 911 hangup call by a woman who said she was being threatened.

They knocked at the front door and got no response, so they went to a side door next to a window where they heard a male voice yelling. The deputies gave the male commands to answer the door, Klappert testified.

The voice then said, "I've got something for you (expletive)," and "Get the (expletive) out of here," he testified.

Semi-automatic gunfire then came through the window "a matter of feet and inches" from the deputies, who scattered in different directions, Klappert testified.

A woman who said she was Koogle's girlfriend later emerged and said that Koogle was doing the shooting and that his father and his father's girlfriend were also in the home at the time. All were able to get outside, Klappert testified.

A negotiator communicated by cellphone with Koogle, who eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, according to Klappert's testimony.

Police found bullet holes in a neighbor's mobile home and damage to the home's contents, Klappert testified.

During a search of Koogle's home, police found an AR-15-style rifle with an 8-inch barrel and 23 spent 300 blackout caliber shell casings, he testified. The charging document filed against Koogle states that police found the shell casings under his bedroom window and recovered a total of 26 firearms from inside the residence.

Under cross-examination by Assistant Public Defender Sean Mukherjee, Klappert testified that a SWAT team was being assembled at the time Koogle surrendered.

He testified that Koogle's girlfriend said they had both been drinking and were arguing about relationship issues at the time. Klappert acknowledged in response to Mukherjee's questions that no one was struck by the gunfire or injured.

When asked if Koogle had shown hostility toward the deputies, Klappert pointed to his statements before the gunfire erupted. He said that the negotiator who spoke to Koogle on the phone described him as initially angry, then remorseful.

In response to Mukherjee's questions, Klappert testified that no shots were directed at police cars, and no one was held hostage.

Defense argues against attempted murder charges

Mukherjee acknowledged that prosecutors might have probable cause to bring a first- or second-degree assault charge, but argued that Koogle would have had to take deliberate, substantial steps with malice for a charge of attempted first- and second-degree murder to be valid.

He argued that there was no testimony that the deputies identified themselves as police officers or that Koogle specifically targeted them. He noted that Koogle fired through a window and didn't know where the deputies were.

"He was not lying in wait for the officers," Mukherjee argued.

He acknowledged that Koogle committed a reckless act, but argued that it didn't meet the standard of attempted, premeditated murder.

He asked Lobley to dismiss the attempted first- and second-degree murder charges.

"We believe that this is a clear overcharge," Mukherjee said.

Assistant State's Attorney Christina Palmer argued that premeditated intent does not require someone to be lying in wait and can be formed after the first shot is fired.

"It can be formed in a second," she said, arguing that the state had met its burden to show probable cause on all charges.

Lobley agreed, recapping the series of events and noting that all the shots went outside the home toward the deputies and that the shots were fired seconds after the voice yelled at them to leave.

"I find that that is intent," said.

Neighbor Vicki Campbell attended the hearing and told a reporter beforehand that she was asleep in her bedroom when a bullet ricocheted off the doorframe into her chest of drawers.

"It sounded like bombs going off in my house," she said.

Campbell said she counted 29 bullet holes in her home including one in her bathtub.

In the charging document filed against Koogle, police noted that Campbell called 911 and took cover behind her refrigerator.

A date for Koogle's next court appearance was not set Wednesday morning, online court records show.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Co-defendant sentenced to life in prison for home invasion in Prince George’s Co.

Andre Smith has been sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in an armed home invasion in Landover, Maryland, in August of 2020. On August 23, 2020, Smith and his accomplice Stephen Warren threatened a mother and daughter with firearms and demanded money, according to a statement from the Office of the State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County.
LANDOVER, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Gets Life In Prison For Home Invasion Robbery, Police Shootout

A Maryland man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery and a subsequent police shootout in 2020, authorities announced. Andre Smith and Stephen Warren, who was sentenced to 90 years behind bars, broke into a home on the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Landover in August 2020, and threatened a mother and her daughter, Prince George's County Police said.
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Police called after assault at Rockville restaurant

Rockville City police responded to a 911 caller in the 1800 block of E. Jefferson Street Thursday afternoon. The individual reported having been the victim of an aggravated assault at a nearby restaurant at 4:15 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was used in the assault.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

3 teenagers arrested after attempted murder of police officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halfway, MD
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Columbia Machine#Longfellow Court
Franklin County Free Press

Thief Pulls Bushes Out of the Ground

On Friday, the Chambersburg Police Department took a report for theft of three bushes and three plants. In the last month, we have reported the theft of Pokemon cards and pecan nuts. This adds to the list of odd thefts. Let’s hope they have a green thumb and the plants were not harmed further.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wdiy.org

Shippensburg Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy, Assault Charges Related to Jan. 6 Insurrection

A Shippensburg man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and assault charges tied to entering the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Police ID Ex-Con Killed In Virginia Shootout

Police have identified the 37-year-old ex-con who was killed in a police shootout earlier this week in Fairfax County. Christian Parker, of Reston, had been wanted for firing a gun in a home Sunday and other offenses when police confronted him in the parking lot of the Springfield Mall around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, county police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

6 of 7 Men Arrested In Germantown Raid Are Gang Members

Last week, seven men were arrested after a raid on a Germantown apartment. Police said drug-dealing was happening in the location. Six suspects are validated gang members with the “Black Mob,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said during a press conference Thursday. In May, police received numerous...
GERMANTOWN, MD
theriver953.com

Winchester man sentenced to 6 years for drug violations

Virginia State Police announced the sentencing of a Winchester man to 6 years for drug violations. Lamont Antoine Parson of Winchester received a sentence of 72 months in federal prison on Mon. June 27. The 40 year old Parson pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess...
WINCHESTER, VA
local21news.com

Apartment building damaged in Franklin County crash

Franklin County, PA — A Chambersburg apartment building at 750 Bassett Drive sustained structural damage as the result of a crash on Friday morning. Police say the driver was attempting to park when the car hit the building. The driver and an occupant of the apartment building both sustained minor injuries.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg woman leads police on 100 mph chase

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a woman after she led officers on a vehicle pursuit during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 2 in Greene Township, Franklin County. According to PSP, at 12:13 a.m., troopers attempted to pull over a 2007 Honda motorcycle which...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

Employee at Assisted Living Facility Charged With Multiple Thefts

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Unit have charged, 57-year-old, Maritza Ramirez, a 14-year-employee of Marian Assisted Living, located in the 19100 block of Georgia Avenue, with multiple counts of theft and theft scheme. The investigation began on March 31, 2022, when Montgomery...
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy