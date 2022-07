A bill to regulate New Jersey’s growing temp worker industry passed the state Senate and Assembly on Wednesday and is now headed to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk. The measure will improve working conditions for the state’s nearly 130,000 temp workers who fuel about a quarter of New Jersey’s warehouse labor. Last year, Gothamist reported on the largely unregulated industry and found some temp agencies were operating without a state license and subjecting workers to unsafe conditions during the pandemic.

