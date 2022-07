As a job-seeking candidate, how do you prepare for a timed-written test on an unknown topic where you need to provide reasons of support for your submission?. It’s easy to write once you have created an outline to follow. Do your brainstorming with your reasoning, and then write sentences, which will turn into paragraphs. You will have a beginning, a middle, and an end.

