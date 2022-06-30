YMCA of Greater Brandywine’s Gymnastics Team Competes in National Championship

Well-maintained 5Bd/2Bth townhome in the sought-after Columbia Heights neighborhood! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this well-maintained 5Bd/2Bth townhome in the sought-after Columbia Heights neighborhood. This beautiful home boasts modern finishes. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. Spacious living area with a gas fireplace, large windows, and a separate dining/kitchen area. Enjoy cooking your meals in this gourmet kitchen equipped with premium stainless steel appliances, black countertops, and white sleek cabinets for extra storage. Well-lit dining area with large windows overlooking the beautiful fenced backyard. The upper level features 3 oversized bedrooms with a walk-in closet and a shared full bath with a vanity mirror, a walk-in shower, and a tub. The basement includes 2 more extra rooms, a laundry area, and a shared full bath. This is an ideal home for a family or roommate situation. Conveniently located close to shopping, trails, metro/public transportation, and restaurants DC has to offer. Pets considered. 2 off-street parking. $60 non-refundable app Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO