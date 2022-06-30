Somerset Township's Independence Day celebration set for Saturday

Saturday, Somerset Township will host an all-day Independence Day celebration at McCourtie Park.

The celebration will have everything from food trucks and a kitten adoption to a firework show and live music. All are open to the public.

“Please come join us for the day and take advantage of all the events we have to offer,” a statement from the park said.

Starting at 10 a.m. and remaining until after the firework show, three food trucks will be in the park. Pita Delite, Randy’s BBQ, and Amy Jo's Elephant Ears are all participating in the event.

Ali Alaawar is the owner of Pita Delite, a truck that has been in business since 2013, and said he is excited to serve Greek and Mediterranean food at the celebration.

Alaawar said that last year his truck participated in a different McCourtie Park event.

“I participated last year at McCourtie Park Labor Day event and it was a great success and here we are doing it again this year,” he said.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. there will be events at the park, including the McCourtie Park Community Market and a bake sale.

All community members are encouraged to participate in the bake sale, of which all proceeds shall be donated to McCourtie Park.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., there will be kitten adoption put on by the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society.

Joni Baker, director of the society, said all pets will be spayed, neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.

“We will have kittens and dogs for adoption, and merchandise for sale,” Baker said.

The society will take cash or card as payment.

“Kittens will be $85 and dogs will be $150,” Baker said, “Come and find your new best friend!”

Nitro Jen, a classic power rock band, will be playing in the park’s pavilion from 6-9 p.m. and a firework show will be put on after dark.

Community members are encouraged to bring chairs, drinks and snacks.

The park is located at 10426 S. Jackson Rd, Cement City.

