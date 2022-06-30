Kids want to swim in the ocean and visit Universal Studios and Disney World in Florida

The Kids Page is a compilation of responses written by kindergarten to eighth-grade students from area schools. Students are asked a different question each month and answers are printed weekly.

This month’s question: If you could go anywhere in the world for a summer vacation, where would you go and why?

Madison Hess

C.E. Budd School

4th Grade

First, if I could go anywhere Florida would be where I would go! I would go to Florida because my grandma and grandpa live there 6 months a year and I miss them when they're gone. Also, we have not been on vacation for 2 years. Next, in Florida they show us pics of them fishing, swimming, their house and the view! I would most of all want to go to Florida to play in the ocean! In conclusion you can see why I want to go to Florida!

MacKenna Whipple

C.E. Budd School

4th Grade

If I could go anywhere in the world for a summer vacation I would go to Oklahoma . I would go to Oklahoma because I can see my family, my grammie and my grandpa george . We could go to the air force base that my mom came to Oklahoma from. Me, mom, grammie and papa george could go to their place where my mom and them survived a tornado. My family could go to the botanical gardens that are in Oklahoma and see the pretty flowers and plants. If I could go anywhere in the world for a summer vacation I would go to Oklahoma.

Kirabella Kirkpatrick

C.E. Budd School

4th Grade

I would love to go to Florida because my uncle lives there. Another reason I would like to go to Florida is because there's Universal Studios. I also love hotels so I would be able to stay in one. Then if there's a pool at the hotel I could swim in it. There's also an ocean and I could swim in it too. Since there is an ocean I may be able to catch a starfish and keep it. So would you like to come to Florida? I know I would.

Georgia Emmons

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

If I could go anywhere in the world for summer vacation I would go to Hawaii. Becuse I could build a sand castel. Also because I could realax. And of course I’m bringing a gust and it would be… Emmy, Annie, Autum, Grace, Aariyah, Stella and Ameara. I chose thos pepple because thos peppl are my friends. And I can make some specktacular memory’s with them.

Annie Wurster

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

I have always wanted to go to Hawaii or New York. But you have to keep reading to find out! So first clue to find out is… flower. The next is tropical. It is… Hawaii! “Why?” You say. Because in picture it looks so beatyful. And there are nice clothes and cute flower necklesses! I love tropical stuff. I just will I just think it’s so cute!

Emmy Bowman

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

I would go to Disney World. I already went but a diffrent part of it. I went to Magic Kingdom and animal kingdom. With my cusins. I also would like to go to Hawaii that would be awesome oh oh yeahhh. I’ve always wanted to go to Hawaii.

Conor Brodie

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

I wold go to Misissipy and I would bring Ms. Fennell.

Autumn Harpster

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

If I could go anywhere in the world I would go to Jeneva because I have a lake house and I can play at the beach and swim in the lake and play in the sand. And when we go back to are lakehouse we have best frinds next to us we play with them because we play with them are outside toys. I also have my grama and grapa so I spend time with them allso my uncool goos up I like wen he comes up because he has two jet skes and an 3 boats and to cias an a tob to.

Mason Chapman

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

I would go to a camp ground in Michigan. I would do that because grandparents live there and it would be cool to wake up then fish. That’s why I would camp in Michigan.

Gabe Cehulik

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

If I could go anywhere for my summer vacation, I would go to Costa Rica because it is so warm and I get to go swimming every day and you get to relax sooo much. That is why I want to go to Costa Rica.

Hayes Emmons

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

If I could go anywhere it would be Brooklyn because I would want to watch an NBA game. Also they have really nice hotels. And I would like to meet Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Hope Wells

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

If I could go anywhere in the world it would be North Carolina Outer Banks because I can go snorkeling and watch dolphins and see the sun rise. Also, I can meet new people and make friends. It will be so much fun.

Blaise Miller

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

If I can go anywhere in the world I would go to Kentucky because I think it has a lot of paths. But I like caves and my favorite is Mammoth Cave because it is 7 miles long and very skinny and cold in Mammoth Cave. It is 1,100 feet deep. It is like opshlecors.

Emmy Henderson

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

If I could go anywhere for summer vacation I would want to go to the beach. First, I love to swim and I love to make sand castles. Second, I love to ride the waves. Weeee! Third, I love to relax in the sand. Fifth, I like to find sea shells. If we go I would love to bring my cousins. Last, I love to have a picnic there. That is where I would want to go.

