Crawford County, OH

Crawford 15: No. 11 and 12 eager to take a big step forward

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago

Editor's Note: This is the second of a series.

Our first softball team and second volleyball team are the focus this week.

No. 12 will look to make big strides on the volleyball court in the fall returning a ton of promising talent, while No. 11 will have its eyes on battling for a league title on the diamond and hopes to make a deep tournament run.

Let's see who earned spots on this week's Crawford 15.

12. Colonel Crawford Volleyball

2021 Record: 16-7 overall, 9-5 Northern 10

The Eagles lost three from last year's 16-7 squad that ultimately fell to rival Wynford in the opening round of the tournament.

Four of the top-five hitters return in rising seniors Rylee Ritzhaupt (337 kills), Reagan Ritzhaupt (160 kills) and Abby Martin (97 kills) along with soon-to-be junior Niyah Shipman (88), as are the top two servers in senior Emma Scott (53 aces) and junior Emma Valentine (38 aces).

Most of Colonel Crawford's top defensive players are back, too, and Emma Scott whose 702 assists were nearly double that of Buckeye Central graduate Mackenzie Phenicie (370) who was second in the Northern 10.

It's also another season under coach Taylor Kelso for these girls and they'll be hungry to improve on last year's mark to not only compete for a league title in one of the toughest conferences around, but put a postseason win drought behind them – 2014 is the last time the Eagles won a tournament game.

11. Crestline Softball

2022 Record: 7-7 overall, 4-4 Mid-Buckeye Conference

Just one player, Emma Kirby, graduated from last year's squad that finished .500 on the season.

Back for her senior year is pitcher Brooklyn Gregory who struck out 119 this past spring going 7-6 in the circle which is always an invaluable advantage for a softball team.

And the top six hitters – Maddie Engler (.578), Gregory (.490), Lillian Higgins (.386), Ashlyn Calnek (.333), Jersey Bedson (.333) and Madison McCullough (.311) – all return with LaVanna Sanders (.265) the eighth-best bat also back.

Another year under coach Jackie Flinders should help this team, too. With this past spring being her first at the helm of the program, the girls will have a better feel for how she coaches and what she expects out of them.

The Mid-Buckeye Conference is always one that is up for grabs each season and with the talent Crestline returns, there's no reason to not expect the Bulldogs to battle for a league title and build off that momentum by making a tournament run in Division IV.

Honorable Mention

Bucyrus Baseball

2022 Record: 3-18 overall, 1-13 Northern 10

It might seem crazy to put a team that was outscored 239-91 this past spring in the honorable mentions for top returning teams in Crawford County – and maybe it is crazy.

But that doesn't take away from the fact Bucyrus saw just two players graduate who had a combined 17 at-bats this season. All of the pitching is back which – just like in softball – gives you an immediate edge over the competition.

Cody Pennington, Malachi Bayless, Weston Delaney and Riley Parker are back with another year under their belts and they'll look toward guys like Noah Burke, Brock Frost, Shelton Lewis and Kam Lewis to continue taking strides in the right direction to add offensive depth to this team.

As long as Bucyrus can put this past spring's results in the rear view mirror and focus on the growth made on the diamond, this could be a team that pulls off some surprises in 2023.

