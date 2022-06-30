Viola Davis Joins Ben Affleck & Matt Damon On Set of ‘Nike’ Movie

Click here to read the full article. Fans of “A League of Their Own” have a new Amazon Prime Video series to look forward to, but if things had gone just a bit differently, there could have been a second movie as well. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary, the film’s screenwriter Lowell Ganz spoke about plans for a prequel that were made in the wake of the initial film’s success. While it never materialized, the second movie would have focused on the baseball career of Tom Hanks’ character Jimmy Dugan. “We actually...

MOVIES ・ 35 MINUTES AGO