When will NC’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks take effect? Legal experts disagree

For nearly five decades, North Carolina law has said it is illegal for women to obtain abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy. But this was unenforceable under 1973’s Roe vs. Wade ruling.

That is expected to change following last week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The new ruling overturned Roe and ended the federal constitutional protections for abortion.

The key question is: How soon will North Carolina’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy become enforceable?

It’s hard to say.

Two legal scholars said recently the 20-week law can be enforced immediately.

Two other lawyers said it’s not that simple, and that the 20-week ban remains in force in North Carolina despite Friday’s ruling. They said the 20-week law may not be enforced until a judge or judges dissolve the court order that stopped it from being enforced. One lawyer said it’s hard to estimate how long that would take, whether it be days, weeks or months.

Meanwhile, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this past Friday, the Republican leaders of the GOP-majority N.C. General Assembly called on Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein to have the N.C. Department of Justice “take all necessary legal action to lift the injunction currently barring the full enforcement of our state’s abortion restrictions,” and they cited the specific statutes.

The letter from state House Speaker Tim Moore and state Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger continues: “We request a response to this letter by July 1, 2022, making clear your intention to do so. If we do not receive a response, we stand ready to take the necessary steps to restore North Carolina’s abortion laws to where they were before Bryant struck them down.”

“Bryant” refers to Bryant v. Woodall, the lawsuit that generated the court order that blocks enforcement of North Carolina’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks of gestation.

Nationally, according to data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in 2019 from 42 states and the city of New York, only 1% of all abortions were performed at 21 weeks or later.

Stein has recused himself from the abortion case — he has publicly expressed support for abortion rights — but his office is continuing to handle it. Spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said on Wednesday the Attorney General Office’s professional staff is reviewing the case and the office will respond this week to the legislative leaders.

49 years of no enforcement

Prior to 1973, abortion was illegal in North Carolina.

Following the Roe v. Wade decision, North Carolina changed its abortion laws to match the Supreme Court ruling — mostly.

Roe said abortion was legal up to the point that the fetus could be expected to survive outside the womb, which in recent times is generally described as around 24 weeks. North Carolina’s new law said abortions would be illegal after 20 weeks unless there was “substantial risk that the continuance of the pregnancy would threaten the life or gravely impair the health of the woman.”

A document in the Bryant case says no record was found by the parties to show that anyone was prosecuted for breaking that law.

The legislature in 2015 tried to kick-start enforcement by making changes to the law. That generated the Bryant vs. Woodall lawsuit. In 2019, a U.S. District Court judge in March 2019 blocked enforcement and the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in June 2021 upheld that decision.

What happens now to enable NC’s anti-abortion law?

Law professors Theodore Shaw at the University of North Carolina and April Dawson at N.C. Central University both said recently they think North Carolina’s 20-week law can be enforced immediately.

Lawyer Ronnie Mitchell of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and lawyer Susanna Birdsong of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic disagreed, and said the Bryant ruling holds until the court dissolves it.

Shaw said he expects parties connected to the Bryant case will file motions or take other steps as needed to ask the court to end the stay that blocks enforcement of North Carolina’s law. But what if no action is taken, would a local police agency or district attorney be on safe ground to prosecute someone for performing an abortion after the 20th week?

“I think they … they may be on safe ground because the Supreme Court’s decision — unless they say something to the contrary — becomes the law of the land immediately,” Shaw said during an interview on June 14.

Assistant Dean April Dawson of N.C. Central University had similar thoughts.

“I don’t think the State would have to petition the federal district court or the 4th circuit before enforcement begins,” she said by email May 3. “However, I also don’t think the state executive branch would start enforcing the NC law without some clear direction from the current NC legislature.”

The state’s top two lawmakers, Moore and Berger, in their letter clearly want the law enforced. But lawyer Mitchell of the Sheriff’s Office in Cumberland County and General Counsel Birdsong of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said someone will have to go to court to make that happen.

Mitchell advises the Sheriff’s Office on how it can enforce laws.

The Supreme Court ruling returned the matter to the states but did not say prior abortion rulings are automatically invalidated, Mitchell said. He recommends that law enforcement not attempt to enforce the 20-week law.

“At this point I wouldn’t do that until the — until either the case is dismissed or the stay is lifted, or some other action to dissolve the stay has been taken,” Mitchell said.

The order is still in place, Birdsong said, and it’s hard to guess how long that will last.

“Someone would have to make a motion” to dissolve the order, she said. “The law doesn’t just spring back to back without that. But even if someone made a motion, because this is a final order, a final judgment, the court’s not obligated to do anything with that,” she said.

