Guest Opinion: Transparent government is good government

Bucks County is now suing Jamie Walker in the Court of Common Pleas to try to hide emails which the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records has determined Mrs. Walker is entitled to. As the Bucks County Board of Commissioners is currently majority-Democrat, I find this to be a stain upon the Democratic Party’s long-standing tradition of favoring transparency.

Historically speaking, efforts to achieve governmental transparency have always been championed by Democrats. The best example of this is how the U.S. Department of Justice has managed the Freedom of Information Act differently depending on whether the president is Democrat or Republican. Democratic administrations have always favored openness. Republican administrations have favored secrecy.

In 1977, United Stated Attorney General Griffin Bell, serving under President Jimmy Carter, released a memo stating: “The government should not withhold documents unless it is important to the public interest to do so, even if there is some arguable legal basis for the withholding.”

Four years later, in 1981, Ronald Reagan’s Attorney General William French Smith released his own memo stating that the DOJ would assist federal agencies in denying records as long as there’s any legal basis for doing so.

It would be 12 years before the DOJ would return to Democrat control, when Janet Reno was appointed Attorney General by President Bill Clinton. Reno released her own memo in 1993 that returned the DOJ to a position of favoring openness: “The Department will no longer defend an agency's withholding of information merely because there is a ‘substantial legal basis’ for doing so. Rather … we will apply a presumption of disclosure.”

The next Republican president, George W. Bush, would once again reverse the Democrat goal of openness. His Attorney General John Ashcroft released a 2001 memo that returned the federal government to a standard of denying records if there’s any legal basis for doing so. Two weeks later, Ashcroft played a key role in securing passage of the highly controversial Patriot Act, which has widely been viewed as extremely anti-transparency, and thankfully finally expired in 2020.

This seesaw from Democratic president to Republican president, back-and-forth throughout the years, continued with President Barack Obama. In 2009, Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder released a memo entitled “A Presumption of Openness”, which reinstated the standard set by Janet Reno 16 years earlier. In a line that’s now presciently relevant to Bucks County, Holder wrote: “Government should not keep information confidential merely because public officials might be embarrassed by disclosure, because errors and failures might be revealed, or because of speculative or abstract fears.”

With that perpetual pendulum as a backdrop, now consider the recent actions of Bucks County Government.

The current Bucks County Board of Commissioners, which is majority Democrat, has spent large sums of taxpayer money finding creative legal maneuvers to withhold information from Jamie Walker and Megan Brock.

The Office of Open Records, which was created by Democratic Governor Ed Rendell in 2008, has determined that Mrs. Walker is fully legally entitled to the emails she seeks.

Stunningly, rather than follow the well-established Democratic tradition of supporting transparency, Commissioners Bob Harvie, Diane Marseglia, and Gene DiGirolamo have instead decided that they will sue Mrs. Walker in the Court of Common Pleas, as a feeble attempt to keep their own emails secret.

In doing so, they show a clear fundamental difference between themselves and President Barack Obama, who said the following in a presidential memorandum entitled "Transparency and Open Government":

“Openness will strengthen our democracy and promote efficiency and effectiveness in Government. Government should be transparent.”

Joshua Hogan lives in West Rockhill.