Cocktail Bar Hop/Scotch Gains BBQ Pop-Up

Image via Holy 'Que Smokehouse at Facebook.

A section of the back patio of Doylestown cocktail bar Hop/Scotch is being allocated to Holy ‘Que Smokehouse. Over the summer, it will become a pop-up food-service extension of the Texas-style barbecue’s Lahaska brick-and-mortar site. Maggie Mancini grilled the principals of both sides of the arrangement for details in PhillyVoice.

The Hop/Scotch menu presently comprises libations only, making the addition of food a worthy pairing. Holy ‘Que will operate onsite on summer weekends, beginning July 9, opening at noon and continuing to serve until there is no more meat to eat.

“It’s been a goal of mine for quite some time to open a second location, and I couldn’t be happier to have found a home within the Doylestown community,” said Tom Peters, pitmaster and owner of Holy ‘Que Smokehouse.

Peters learned the secrets of sauce during a trip to Austin, Tx. As reported in the Philadelphia Business Journal, he accessed culinary secrets there that included the cooking over a fire of mesquite for its distinct flavor.

Upon arrival back in Bucks County, his fledgling business comprised a series of pop-ups in New Hope. The concept caught on almost immediately. It was not rare for Peters to sell out his entire grill within minutes of opening.

On the Hop/Scotch side of this equation, general manager Amanda Havier said, “I believe they will be an excellent and unique addition to the Doylestown food scene.”

