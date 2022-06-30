ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Cocktail Bar Hop/Scotch Gains BBQ Pop-Up

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrNtQ_0gQbVUuP00
Image via Holy 'Que Smokehouse at Facebook.

A section of the back patio of Doylestown cocktail bar Hop/Scotch is being allocated to Holy ‘Que Smokehouse. Over the summer, it will become a pop-up food-service extension of the Texas-style barbecue’s Lahaska brick-and-mortar site. Maggie Mancini grilled the principals of both sides of the arrangement for details in PhillyVoice.

The Hop/Scotch menu presently comprises libations only, making the addition of food a worthy pairing. Holy ‘Que will operate onsite on summer weekends, beginning July 9, opening at noon and continuing to serve until there is no more meat to eat.

“It’s been a goal of mine for quite some time to open a second location, and I couldn’t be happier to have found a home within the Doylestown community,” said Tom Peters, pitmaster and owner of Holy ‘Que Smokehouse.

Peters learned the secrets of sauce during a trip to Austin, Tx. As reported in the Philadelphia Business Journal, he accessed culinary secrets there that included the cooking over a fire of mesquite for its distinct flavor.

Upon arrival back in Bucks County, his fledgling business comprised a series of pop-ups in New Hope. The concept caught on almost immediately. It was not rare for Peters to sell out his entire grill within minutes of opening.

On the Hop/Scotch side of this equation, general manager Amanda Havier said, “I believe they will be an excellent and unique addition to the Doylestown food scene.”

More on this savory-sweet, sticky story is at PhillyVoice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthEast Times

A great night for pizza

More than 250 people attended last week’s Northeast Times PizzaPalooza, held at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5. Offering pizza samples were Chickie’s & Pete’s; Gaeta’s Tomato Pies, 7616 Castor Ave.; Momma Mia’s Pizzeria, 15002 Endicott St.; Charlie’s Pizzeria, 9910 Frankford Ave.; and Original’s Restaurant & Bar, 9436 State Road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doylestown, PA
Lifestyle
City
New Hope, PA
City
Austin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Crab Du Jour celebrates Christmas in July

Crab Du Jour, 1201 E. Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, is launching a program to ease the financial pain of going out to dinner by offering $5 off per check, up to $20, every night during July for every guest who dines at the restaurant. The promotion includes the minimum spending per bill of $5 off $25, $10 off $50, $15 off $75 and $20 off $100.
LANGHORNE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Giant Opens New Store In Bucks County

Shoppers ,get ready because a new option to get groceries is now here. A brand new Giant celebrated its grand opening this morning. The 50,340-square-foot supermarket is located on the 1000 block of Second Street Pike in Richboro, Bucks County. The new Giant features a wide selection of fresh food...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Peters
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
MyChesCo

Crumbl Cookies Coming to Oaks Shopping Center

OAKS, PA — Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s largest cookie company, is set to serve cookie-crazed customers with its newest store in Oaks, Pennsylvania. A grand opening is set for 8 am on Thursday, June 30th in the Oaks Shopping Center at 1570 Egypt Road. “Nothing beats biting into...
OAKS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Cocktail Bar#Barbecue#Food Drink#Hop Scotch#Holy Que Smokehouse#Phillyvoice#Pitmaster#Tx
southjerseyobserver.com

Vantage Commercial Facilitates New Retail Lease in Marlton; New Tenant, Singas Famous Pizza, Joins Diverse Roster of Co-Tenants

Vantage Commercial is proud to announce another successful retail lease, this time at Plaza 73. Located at 140-150 Route 73 N. in Marlton, Plaza 73 is centrally located with excellent visibility and signage. Situated on the heavily traveled Route 73, the center is in close proximity to I-295, Route 70, and the New Jersey Turnpike.
MARLTON, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Essentials closing Doylestown location; remaining open in Warrington

Essentials Salon & Spa announced the closing of its Doylestown Shopping Center location, no later than Aug. 28. Essentials’ Warrington location, in the Valley Square Shopping Center, will remain open. “It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the permanent closure of Essentials Salon & Spa in Doylestown,”...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy