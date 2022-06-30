ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeley, CA

Seeley Fire

By Carroll Buckley
 3 days ago

A brush fire continues to burn near the town of Seeley. The Imperial County Fire Department late Wednesday evening ordered the evacuation of all those west of San Diego Avenue in the township of Seeley. The evacuees were initially being asked to go to Sunbeam Lake and than an...

El Centro Burglary

An El Centro residence was burglarized Friday evening. The resident returned home from work at about 9:00 p.m. and found that his door was open. I appeared that some one had removed a window air conditioner and entered the house. Several items were taken with a total loss estimated at several hundred dollars.
EL CENTRO, CA
No Fireworks Shows In Imperial County

(No 4th of July Fireworks in Imperial County)...To see Independence Day Fireworks, you will have to travel out of the county. That is on Independence Day. There will be fireworks Friday night in Calexico. They will be part of the Gran Plaza event. The Art/Walk is an annual event in Calexico. The Frieworks are scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm. There will be things to do. Splash pads will be open in El Centro, Imperial and Brawley. El Centro, Monday will host a Pool Party at the Aquatic Center on Park Avenue. The Party starts at 5:00 pm Monday. Admission is free. Keep in mind, The Cities of Brawley and El Centro will be strongly enforcing ordinances prohibiting illegal and dangerous fireworks within their city limits. Brawley Police and El Centro Police and fire personnel will be patrolling their communities to ensure illegal and dangerous fireworks are not used. Fines in both communities could be up to $1,000.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Three Day Holiday

(Independence Day weekend)....It is a 3-day holiday weekend for most people. It officially starts at 6:00 pm Friday. That is when the California Highway Patrol goes into their Maximum Enforcement Period. That is the CHP Holiday patrol period. They scedule as many officers as possibly to patrol the local roadways in an attempt to keep motorist safe. The MEP lasts until 11:59 Monday night. Most businesses and government establishment are closed Monday. The Imperial Irrigation District offices will be closed, but they will respond to power outages and other emergencies. The IID Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, as scheduled. Most all County offices, depoartments and agencies will be closed Monday. Emergency responce, such as the Sheriff's Office and Fire Department, will be open during the holiday. The County Board of Supervisors will not meet on Tuesday.
IMPERIAL, CA
Vote Count is Officially Over

The Imperial County Elections Department has completed counting the votes from the June 7, 2022 Primary Election. It's official, and there are no changes from the last Unofficial Final tally. In the closest race, Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 race, incumbent Alex Cardenas held off challenger Andrew Arevalo with a 59 vote edge. 1,952 to 1,893. The IID Division 3 race will run off in November with Gina Dockstader meeting Don C. Campbell. Karin Eugenio defeated incumbent Norma Sierra Galindo for the IID Division 5 race. County Supervisor 1st District will see Jesus Eduardo Escobar returning to the board. The 5th District Supervisors race continues in November with John Hawk and Raymond Castillo on the ballot. Assessor Robert Menvielle is reelected as is County Clerk Recorder Chuck Storey and Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jones. The District Attorney race continues in November withMario Vela and George Marquez on the ballot. Fred Mirmontes will be the new Sheriff.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Seeley, CA
Woman Scammed

An El Centro woman reported that her boyfriend was kidnapped and the kidnappers were demanding $5,000 ransom. According to the woman, she received a WhatsApp call from her long-distance boyfriend claiming that he had been kidnapped in the area of Los Angeles International Airport. According to the boyfriend, the kidnappers were demanding $5,000 for his release. El Centro Police were able to determine that the woman was a victim of a wire fraud. Investigation revealed that the victim had sent approximately $5,000 to different accounts in Columbia on several occasions. The kidnapping was a hoax.
EL CENTRO, CA
Mosquito Pools Test Positive

(County Public Health tests Mosquito Pools)...They were tested in the Winterhaven area. The Health Department says the tests came back positive for St.Louis Encephalitis. The Mosquito pools are located near the Sheriff's Substation in Winterhaven. The results were received Thursday. County Health Officer Dr. Stephen MNunday said this is the time of year that we begin to see an increase in mosquito activity, and consequently, an increased risk for mosquito borne disease, which poses a serious public health threat in the communities. Residents are strongly encouraged to check around properties and yards for mosquito breeding sources. The Public Health Department's Vector Control Program has about 36 mosquito traps placed in strategic areas throughout the county, mostly within city limits. The traps are checked several times a week.
WINTERHAVEN, CA
Brawley Dive-In Movie Night

(Family event in Brawley)...It is being held Saturday night. It is Brawley's Dive-in movie night. It is being held at the Lion's Center swimming pool on A Street in Brawley. Doors open at 7:00 pm. The Movie, Lucas, begins at 8:00 pm. There will be food and refreshments while supplies last. The event is free to the entire family. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
BRAWLEY, CA
Governor Signs Final Budget Package

(Governor Newsomn Signs Budget Package Thursday)....Included in the package was SB 125, the Public Resources:Geothgermal Resources Bill. SB 125 is aimed at guarenteeing that communities inb Imperial County directly benefit from the development of Lithium Valkley and that those profiting from the developments pay their equitable and fair share through a reasonable tax on the development and process of mineral extraction. The legislation also includes $5 million for Imperial County to conduct a Prorammatic Environmental Impact Report, health assessment and related community outreach to plan and prepare for the anticipated development. These efforts will include participation from governing bodies, members from the lithium and geothermal industry, community based organizations, and stakeholders to ensure that the industry succeeds and the communities are protected. Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and State Senator Ben Hueso were at the signing ceremony.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

