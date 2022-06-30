ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Meet the Louisville family that keeps American flags flying in all their glory

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7BbF_0gQbVPUm00

After snipping the tattered threads along the edge of Old Glory, Trey Oates carefully folds over a few inches of the red and white striped cloth and then eases the yards of cumbersome material through an industrial-grade sewing machine.

His actions continue a tradition that has threaded through the Oates family for more than 70 years.

"We get busy with repairs this time of year; there's Memorial Day, Flag Day and the Fourth of July," said Oates, operations manager at Oates Promotional Services, a family-owned business that specializes in an assortment of American-made flags, banners and related products and services.

"These large American flags can cost hundreds and thousands of dollars depending on the size, so spending $150 to have them repaired on a regular basis makes a lot of sense."

The red, white and blue symbol of America has been at the heart of the Oates family business ever since C.R. Oates Sr. started the Oates Flag Company in 1945, when he returned to Louisville after World War II. When he passed in 1965, C.R.'s wife, Tonya, took over until 1971. Randy Oates Jr. and his brother, Reggie Oates, continued the family business until Randy’s passing and Reggie’s retirement in 2019.

Others are reading:What’s going in ... near Oxmoor Center in Louisville?

Today the Louisville business, located in the Bluegrass Industrial Park in Jeffersontown, is operated by Randy’s wife Gwynne, Trey and Julie Oates, Leigh Oates McFarland and general manager Greg Strafer.

"Selling American flags handcrafted in the U.S.A. is obviously very important to our business.," Gwynne Oates said. "There are a lot of sites online where you can buy products from overseas, but that is not an option for us."

An antique foot pedal-operated Singer sewing machine greets customers in the lobby of the facility at 10951 Electron Dr. When C.R. Oates first started the business, his flag company used the machine to produce locally made American flags.

Years later the family changed course and expanded its focus from flags to numerous other promotional items.

"We like to think of ourselves as a one-stop-shop for your branding needs," said Greg Strafer, general manager. "That's why we rebranded ourselves from Oates Flag to Oates Promotional Services."

While the locally owned business no longer assembles the Stars and Stripes, it does sell American-made flags sewn at New Jersey's Annin Flagmakers, the nation's oldest and largest flag maker and one of half a dozen larger manufacturers of flags in the United States.

The business sells hundreds of flags and continues to install flag poles, sell flag hardware and repair flags. And, when someone drops off a flag to be retired with reverence, they handle that too.

"Today we offer a variety of services," Strafer told The Courier Journal. "We have all new screen printing and embroidery machines, and we offer full-service promotional items like cheer flags and banners. Customers can come in and work with a designer and everything is made in-house."

Besides the symbol of the United States, Oates carries state flags, military flags and custom flags. Also popular are Irish flags in March and the Old City of Louisville flag, which is in demand each spring close to the Kentucky Derby.

In fact, take a drive through the city, attend a sporting event or watch one on television, and from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Tennessee Titans, there is a good chance you'll see a product made at the Oates facility.

"There was a time when everything that hung in Rupp Arena we had made," Gwynne Oates said. "We've done flags and banners in the YUM Center; we've made spirit flags for so many schools — the University of Louisville, the University of Kentucky, Stanford University, Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss, you name it. And for local high school and elementary schools like Trinity, Sacred Heart, St. Agnes and St. Edwards."

Flags made at this iconic Louisville business were also flown during the 75th Anniversary of D-Day over the skies of Normandy, France, and over Afghanistan in 2010 during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Closer to home, Oates is responsible for the neighborhood banners you see hanging along major streets throughout Louisville.

Finishing a task handed down through the generations of the Oates family, Trey Oates clips a final piece of loose thread from the massive flag. This one belongs to a popular Louisville Chick-Fil-A restaurant. Like his father and grandfather before him, Oates understands that proper care can ensure the stars and stripes will continue to fly.

And this flag is ready to return to its flagpole and right on time for the Fourth of July.

Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com or Twitter @kirbylouisville.

Flag etiquette guidelines

Some things to know about the proper way to display the Unites States Flag from Oates Promotional Services. For further guidelines about proper etiquette when flying the American Flag visit oatesflag.com.

Displaying the flag outdoors

On a vehicle – Attach the flag to the antenna or clamp the flagstaff to the right fender. Do not lay the flag over the vehicle.

On a building – Hang the flag on a staff or on a rope over the sidewalk with the stars away from the building.

Over the street – Hang the flag with the stars to the east on a north-south street or north on an east-west street.

Above other flags – Hang the American flag above any other flag on the same pole.

In a window – Hang the flag vertically with the stars to the left of anyone looking at it from the street.

Half-staff – This is a sign of mourning. Raise the flag to the top of the pole then lower it to the half-way point. Before lowering the flag, raise it to the top again at the end of the day.

Upside down – An upside-down flag is considered a distress signal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

Kentucky Dog Goes Bananas Watching a Horse-Race

Living in Kentucky, you know there are certain things that define the state: bourbon, music, BBQ, University of Kentucky basketball, and horse racing; specifically the Kentucky Derby. The fan base for all of these things is huge. For any of them, the entire state is all in, even the dogs....
KENTUCKY STATE
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Radcliff (KY)

Southwest of Louisville, Radcliff is a small town in the picturesque Knobs Region of north-central Kentucky. This part of the state is infused with military history, along the supply lines for the Union Army in the Civil War. Later, in 1918 Fort Knox was established next door to Radcliff, and...
RADCLIFF, KY
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Harrodsburg, KY

Harrodsburg is the seat of Mercer County, Kentucky. It's a home rule-class city with a lot to offer visitors. James Harrod and a group of pioneers from Pennsylvania founded Harrodsburg in 1774, the first settlement in Kentucky west of the Allegheny Mountains. The city is approximately 32 miles southwest of...
HARRODSBURG, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky Society
State
South Carolina State
Wave 3

IT outages across Norton Healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday evening Norton Healthcare began to experience “computer connectivity issues” at some of their facilities due to a hardware failure. According to a Norton Healthcare spokesperson, there are specific protocols in place for these types of situations and that they were going to continue caring for patients.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Jack Harlow Donates To 3 LGBTQ Organizations In Louisville

Jack Harlow recently donated to three LGBTQ organizations in Louisville, according to a press release from QueerKentucky. The recipients include Sweet Evening Breeze, Louisville Pride Foundation and Queer Kentucky, which the release said “will all benefit from Harlow’s charitable heart.” The three organizations will receive a total of $45,000.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Doctor says Kentucky murder suspect not mentally capable of standing trial

“I’m very frustrated because there is no justice in this case for my sister.”. Those were the words that Lisa Green, sister of Robin Jones, told the Franklin Circuit Court on June 22 after a psychiatrist at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange who evaluated Clifton Sapp, the man charged with the murder of Jones, the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter kitchen manager, in November 2020, testified that he does not deem Sapp mentally competent to stand trial.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Flags#Buccaneers#The Oates Flag Company
wdrb.com

National nonprofit pays off home of fallen Louisville police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national nonprofit announced Thursday it paid off the house of a fallen Louisville Metro Police officer. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it paid the full mortgage for the family of Officer Zachary Cottongim, who died in December at the age of 29. Cottongim was hit by a vehicle when a driver lost control on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser "conducting an investigation of a vehicle," LMPD said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Local union says it was 'blindsided' by closure of Heine Brothers location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TEN20 Craft Brewery has locations in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood, Anchorage and will soon have a new location in the Highlands. As of July 1, the brewery has taken over the Heine Brothers' Coffee shop at 2200 Bardstown Road, also known as the Douglass Loop location. Following renovations, TEN20 said it plans to open the taproom this Fall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
France
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
wdrb.com

Popcorn is king during the Harrison County Popcorn Festival

CORYDON, In (WDRB) -- Corydon, Indiana is bringing back a popular festival after more than 20 years. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some organizers of the Harrison County Popcorn Festival. Celebrate one of Harrison County’s biggest agricultural products with a parade, children’s activities, games, a beer garden, and more.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
kcountry1057.com

Ground broken for first hospital in West Louisville in 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Norton Healthcare broke ground Tuesday on the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus at 28th Street and Broadway which will include the first Louisville hospital west of Ninth Street in more than 100 years. Together, both organizations are investing more than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities find missing autistic teenager from Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities found a missing 19-year-old Shelby County autistic teenager after a Golden Alert was issued Saturday evening. Christian Foley, a 5-foot-6, 197 pound white male, was last seen at 3024 Squire Circle in Shelbyville on Saturday around 6 p.m. Shelby County Emergency Services Director Chris Spaulding said the Golden Alert was canceled at 8 p.m.
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
TwoSq Media

Civil War Lebanon Junction, KY: Union General William Tecumseh Sherman left to set ablaze S. Carolina (KY Civil War 4/4)

This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media. General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1940, according to American Battlefied Trust.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Weekend Rain & A Dirty Ridge

The week ahead brings prolonged storm chances as several different fronts move near our area but not all the way through. Sunday is going to look a lot like Saturday. Temperatures will be similar, and the places that saw storms Saturday are the places most likely to see storms again Sunday. The image above shows the storm energy is focused in central and southern Kentucky, and the image below shows that's also where the stationary front is set up.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy