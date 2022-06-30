ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ange Postecoglou makes Alexandro Bernabei Celtic’s first Argentinian player

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzWZn_0gQbV2WY00

Celtic have signed Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old moves to the Scottish champions from Lanus in his homeland’s top division for a fee reported to be £3.75million.

The Argentina Under-23 cap is relishing the chance to realise his dream of playing in Europe.“I’m very happy to be here and I feel grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity,” he told Celtic TV.“I feel proud to be playing in Europe because it was one of my dreams and I’m excited to train with and play with my new team-mates.“The stadium is just incredible. The people, the club, team-mates, and the coaching staff are all incredible.

“I’m very excited and happy and I can’t wait to be playing in the Champions League. I’ve heard that the people are crazy, so I can’t wait to sense that feeling and emotion in Celtic Park.”

Bernabei will become the first player from Argentina to play for Celtic.

“I spoke to the manager and he said he believed in me and my quality and that I can adapt to the team quickly,” he said of his conversations with boss Ange Postecoglou.

“This is my first time in Scotland and Glasgow and I’ve seen the city on the internet and it looks very beautiful, so I’m excited to be able to get to know it more.

“The objective is to become champion and we want to achieve big things as a club and I would like to achieve all of our objectives this year.”

Bernabei is the second new face to arrive at Celtic Park this summer following the signing of goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, while defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who shone on loan last term, has joined permanently from Tottenham.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Maro Itoje urges England to raise intensity for crucial second Australia Test

Maro Itoje has warned his England team-mates they must crank up the intensity for their second Test against Australia if they are to rescue the series. Eddie Jones’ tourists arrived in Brisbane on Sunday wounded by a 30-28 defeat at Perth’s Optus Stadium where only two late converted tries spared them humiliation on the scoreboard.
RUGBY
newschain

England’s Beth Mead: Missing out on Olympics has made me a better player

Beth Mead admits she might not be the player she is now had it not been for the disappointment she suffered last summer when she missed out on the Olympics. The England winger is heading into the home Euros – getting under way on Wednesday – in superb form, with a brace in the recent warm-up win over the Netherlands taking her to 14 Lionesses goals since the start of the 2021-22 season.
SPORTS
newschain

John Eustace appointed Birmingham manager after Lee Bowyer exit

Birmingham have appointed John Eustace as their new head coach a day after announcing Lee Bowyer’s departure. The 42-year-old, who was assistant manager with QPR and, since March, the Republic of Ireland, has agreed a three-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club ahead of next week’s pre-season trip to Portugal.
SOCCER
newschain

Nottingham Forest bring in French defender Giulian Biancone

Nottingham Forest have made French defender Giulian Biancone their third signing following promotion to the Premier League. The 22-year-old arrives at the City Ground from Ligue 1 side Troyes on a three-year deal to join on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi as new recruits for Forest boss Steve Cooper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Siegrist
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Daily Mail

Love him or loathe him, Nick Kyrgios is the talk of the town... nobody can afford to take their eyes off the utterly compelling Australian and it is a huge uplift for Wimbledon that he is around for the second week of tournament

A bully with an evil side, a tortured and underachieving genius, someone grievously misunderstood, or a mix of all three. The debate was raging around the All England Club in the wake of Saturday evening's pulsating third-round clash, with both Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas lucky to still be on court by the end of it.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argentinian#Celtic Tv#Scottish#Lanus#The Champions League
Daily Mail

Nerveless Cameron Norrie urges the nation to get behind him after becoming the last British singles player standing at Wimbledon... as the country's No 1 admits 'shock' at reaching his first SW19 quarter-final

Cameron Norrie has urged the nation to get behind him after becoming the last Brit standing in the singles at Wimbledon. The ninth seed cruised into his first Grand Slam quarter-final with a clinical 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory over American Tommy Paul on Court 1. Norrie's win came after Heather...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Jonny Bairstow is hitting it better than he ever has and in full control... he epitomises 'Bazball', and is looking more compact and secure whilst playing the best cricket of his career

The saying ‘don’t mess with form’ is often heard in cricket dressing rooms and it means cashing in when you are in nick and remembering all those times when you just could not buy a run. One thing for certain this summer is Jonny Bairstow is not...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios fined following bad-tempered clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas was given the joint biggest fine of Wimbledon so far for unsportsmanlike conduct following his tempestuous third-round clash with Nick Kyrgios. The Greek received two warnings for hitting the ball recklessly, once into the crowd and once very hard into the backboard off a Kyrgios underarm serve, and has been hit in the pocket to the tune of 10,000 US dollars (£8,260).
TENNIS
newschain

England second row Jonny Hill escapes citing for shoving Australia rival

England second row Jonny Hill has escaped a citing for shoving an Australian opponent in the face in Saturday’s first Test defeat. Hill forcefully struck Darcy Swain with the palms of both hands early in the match as part of an on-field feud with the Wallabies lock that reached boiling point in the 34th minute.
WORLD
newschain

Australia’s Darcy Swain to face disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after red card

Darcy Swain will attend an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday following his red card in Australia’s 30-28 victory over England in their Test series opener. The Wallabies had the second row dismissed in the 34th minute for headbutting Jonny Hill in an off-the-ball incident at Optus Stadium but still avoided a ninth successive defeat in the fixture.
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy