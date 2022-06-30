Rowing champion Jack Carlson on how to do Henley in style

An eclectic crowd of actors to artists, models to musicians, designers and divas assembled in Kensington Gardens last night, as the Serpentine Gallery hosted an elegant Summer Evening. Presided over by American billionaire and Serpentine Chairman, Michael Bloomberg, the star-studded evening was held to celebrate artists and thank the Gallery’s supporters. The TV and film industry was well represented, with everyone from Damian Lewis to Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran in attendance, while the fashion crowd was out in force, including Adwoa Aboah, Charlie Casely-Hayford and Harris Reed. Former Tatler cover star Gugu Mbatha-Raw caught up with Erdem Moralıoğlu, before Romy Madley Croft took to the decks – keeping the party atmosphere alight, even in the face of some typically English summer rain.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO