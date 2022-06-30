A chase in Tennessee, a shootout in Louisville: What we know about Dixie Highway shooting

A 34-year-old man from Tennessee was killed in a shootout Tuesday night with Kentucky State Police on Dixie Highway, officials said.

Metro Nashville Police identified the man killed as Samuel Quinton Edwards, who had been wanted in Tennessee over a shooting that injured a police officer in that state. Edwards died just before 8 p.m. after a police pursuit that ended with shots exchanged with state troopers, KSP said in a release that night.

Many questions remain unanswered in the days following the shooting. Here's what we know so far:

What happened before the shooting?

Cameron Ferrell, an officer with Hendersonville Police, attempted to pull over Edwards, who was driving a black minivan, Monday night in the Tennessee city, according to a statement from the department.

Edwards shot at Ferrell before speeding away, police said at the time, with Nashville officers joining the chase when it entered Davidson County. Edwards abandoned the van in Madison, Tennessee, and fled on foot with two guns, according to Hendersonville Police, escaping after stealing a white 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The keys had been left in the truck, according to Nashville police.

Ferrell was injured in the shooting on Monday, Hendersonville Police said, but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Police officers in Millersville reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday that the truck had been found in the central Tennessee city. The scene was cleared just after 3 p.m. after a search that lasted several hours, officials with Millersville Police said.

Where did the shootout happen?

The shooting took place at about 8 p.m. at the corner of Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane, according to several social media posts. It's a busy intersection in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood, in southwestern Jefferson County.

What are Kentucky police doing?

In a Twitter post, Louisville Metro Police confirmed Tuesday night that a pursuit had taken place but released few additional details. Later that evening, department spokesman Aaron Ellis said in an email that KSP, the agency that had been involved in the shooting, would release more details.

In a release later that night, KSP confirmed an investigation was underway after troopers had been involved in a shooting that left an individual dead but released no additional details.

The only information released by the agency since was a Wednesday evening release noting no details would be released until the investigation progresses, and that the most recent state budget had money set aside to invest in body cameras for state troopers beginning on July 1, 2022.

Edwards had been out on bond, court records show, and faced more than a dozen charges in Putnam County, Tennessee, following a previous shooting that had taken place on June 14.

In that case, Edwards and 31-year-old Erica Lynn were accused of taking part in a shooting that happened on Interstate 40 in Cookeville. Both had faced several drug and gun charges in connection with that incident.

Edwards was released from jail on a $79,800 bond on June 21 and was set to appear back in court on July 20.

