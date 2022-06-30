ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier Journal

Here's what the new Miss Kentucky says she wants to do in her new role

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jN34z_0gQbUoeG00

Hannah Edelen wants to teach, whether it's in her job at Holmes Middle School in Covington or as the newly crowned Miss Kentucky.

"The great thing about Miss Kentucky is I feel like it's really an extension of my job as a teacher," Edelen said during a visit to The Courier Journal on Tuesday.

Edelen, 24, was crowned Miss Kentucky on June 19 and will compete in the Miss America pageant in December.

Louisville youth: 'Do-Re-Mi': Emerging arts group brings more than just 'The Sound of Music' to Louisville

The new role is a full-time job, so she won't be teaching Social Studies and English to sixth-graders this coming fall as she did for the past three years. But she hopes that as Miss Kentucky, she will be able to reach more children and teach them reading and "resiliency and persistence" by talking about her background story.

Edelen said she didn't have a great childhood growing up in her hometown of Springfield as her mother battled a brain tumor. That put emotional and financial strains on the family that made things tough, and her father worked as much he could, she said. During those times Edelen said she found comfort in school, and that helped shape her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmB25_0gQbUoeG00

She said she spent many hours with a teacher who helped her emotionally and financially, and transformed the way she looks at life.

"She really believed in me and because of her I feel like I've been able to go on and do a lot of great things," Edelen said.

Now, because of her experiences, Edelen said she wants to be vulnerable, real and honest as Miss Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOMH0_0gQbUoeG00

"The reality is, is that we all have adversity, and we all have challenges. And those don't exempt anyone," she said. "And I'm hoping that kids will see what's possible through my story. And by being the first (in her family) to go to college, and now by being the new Miss Kentucky."

Edelen said she plans to start a program called "Read Ready Kentucky" — born from a program called "Read Ready Covington" started by Mayor Joe Meyer and current Director Mary Kay Connolly  — that focuses on teaching kids how to read and use that skill to impact the world.

She  said she wants to to give kids books about topics they are interested in and make those books available at events like book fairs.

"I think it's important for kids to feel like they have access and like they have a say in things. And … even though they're growing and learning and forming their own opinions, to be able to feel like they have value in what they share and what they say and what they do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1LHo_0gQbUoeG00

She said she shared her experience growing up with her students at Holmes Middle School, and asked them to share stories about their lives with her during the first weeks of the school year. She said that she teared up as she read the stories on her couch at home.

"I just think about their little sixth grade lives and how, how special they are," she said. "And we just really have no idea what kids go through."

Young Kentucky natives: Reading and spelling at age 2, Kentucky toddler is now the youngest Mensa member in US

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Here's what the new Miss Kentucky says she wants to do in her new role

Comments / 1

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Hey, All You Online Study People…Get Off Kentucky’s Back [VIDEO]

You could consider me part of the problem. After all, I did publish a story very recently about how Kentucky's driving leaves much to be desired. And now I've come across ANOTHER study that doesn't paint Kentucky in a favorable light. In fact, I have seen multiple studies that do that, and I think I'm at my limit. Okay, yes, a study is a study, but maybe you just get to a point where it's like, "ALRIGHT, but I'm tired of hearing all these negatives about my home state."
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Kentucky Dog Goes Bananas Watching a Horse-Race

Living in Kentucky, you know there are certain things that define the state: bourbon, music, BBQ, University of Kentucky basketball, and horse racing; specifically the Kentucky Derby. The fan base for all of these things is huge. For any of them, the entire state is all in, even the dogs....
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

‘We are disappointed,’ Attorney General Cameron shares reaction on Court of Appeals ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron shares reaction on Twitter about the recent ruling from the Court of Appeals Saturday. Attorney General Cameron takes to Twitter saying, “We are disappointed with the ruling from the Court of Appeals. The ruling continues to prevent Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and heartbeat law from taking effect. We intend to bring this matter to the Supreme Court of Kentucky.”
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Kentucky#Miss America#Gannett#Mary Kay#Holmes Middle School#The Courier Journal#Social Studies
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties in the red, yellow for COVID than in green

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the first time since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began issuing their COVID Community Levels maps in April, Kentucky has more counties in the red or yellow categories than those that are in the green. The map, which was posted to...
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Spend the Night at this Haunted Opera House in Kentucky

I am convinced that there are two types of people in this world. The first are the ones (like me) who cover their eyes during scary movies and still somehow mange to jump out of their seat (It's that music, I tell ya). The second are the ones who celebrate Halloween for months on end and are more interested in people's real encounters with ghosts than the special effects of Hollywood. My aunt and uncle fall into the latter as they use their PTO from work to schedule ghost hunts all over Indiana and Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Less counties in Kentucky listed as ‘distressed’ by ARC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Appalachian Regional Commission on Thursday released its 2023 map of county economic status and distressed areas for fiscal year 2023, and Kentucky has seen a drop in the number of counties categorized as “Distressed” by the ARC. Every year, ARC applies an...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Kentucky adds to voting rolls for third month in row

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Wednesday during May, more new voters were added to Kentucky’s rolls than were removed for the third month in a row. From May 18, when the rolls reopened for registration following the May 17 primary election, through May...
KENTUCKY STATE
indiana105.com

Fireball Seen Over Indiana

A meteor lit up the early morning sky over Indiana yesterday morning. The American Meteor Society says they received reports of a fireball seen over Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio around 2:17 am Eastern Wednesday. Several people especially across central Indiana said they saw it. There were also sightings reported in the Chicago area. Here is a link to the American Meteor Society website for Wednesday’s event.
INDIANA STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

SmartAsset’s 8th annual study on best-value colleges puts Northern Kentucky University tops again in KY

SmartAsset released its eighth annual study on colleges that give students the best return on their educational investment — and Northern Kentucky University tops the list again. To determine the best value colleges in each state, SmartAsset measured the following categories: scholarships and grants, starting salary, tuition, living costs...
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Wide is the Tennessee River at its Widest Point?

The Tennessee River is unique; it leaves the state, flows back into it, and then flows out again. This river is 652 miles long and has a wide range of marine life, insects, and mammals that thrive in its waters and near its banks. People also thrive off the Tennessee River, using it for food, navigation, and recreation.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bluegrass Live

Doctor says Kentucky murder suspect not mentally capable of standing trial

“I’m very frustrated because there is no justice in this case for my sister.”. Those were the words that Lisa Green, sister of Robin Jones, told the Franklin Circuit Court on June 22 after a psychiatrist at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange who evaluated Clifton Sapp, the man charged with the murder of Jones, the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter kitchen manager, in November 2020, testified that he does not deem Sapp mentally competent to stand trial.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy