Alliance, OH

Good vibes at fresh Alliance market site

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
Fresh food and fun were on the menu Saturday at the opening day of the Alliance Farmers Market. The weekly showcase has a new home for the 2022 season, at the northeast corner of East State Street at South Union Avenue. Those who attended June 25 cited plenty of parking and a spread out shopping area as pleasing parts of their experience. Activities are available for children and adults alike during the rain-or-shine Saturday events that will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 1.

The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

