ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark Advocate

Kroger announces $70 million expansion of Tamarack Farms Dairy

By Kent Mallett, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7PTy_0gQbUBQ300

NEWARK — Kroger announced it will invest $70 million to make a 35,000-square-foot expansion at Tamarack Farms Dairy in west Newark, after considering other locations.

The expansion will allow the company to add a state-of-the-art aseptic milk line capable of manufacturing various sizes of half-and-half, heavy whipping cream, coffee creamers and Carbmaster milk beverage at PET bottles. The aseptic milk line will be the grocer’s first in the Midwest.

Newark City Council last week approved an Enterprise Zone agreement with Kroger that provides the company a 10-year, 75% tax abatement on increased property valuation associated with expansion. The enterprise zone agreement is actually between Kroger and the Licking County Commissioners, but council approved a resolution consenting to the agreement.

Newark Development Director Mark Mauter thanked council members for their vote, saying waiving the two-day reading rule and 30-day waiting period on the legislation saved Kroger 44 days.

"In this day and age, that's a big deal," Mauter said of council's quick action. "That sends a good message Newark is pro-business and willing to work with our corporate partners. This is a great economic development project."

Tamarack Farms Dairy, built in 1978, sits on 20 acres at 1701 Tamarack Road, employing 145. It is the largest fluid dairy in the state and supports about 160 Kroger stores in Ohio and West Virginia. Kroger owns and operates dairy-producing facilities across the U.S. and promotes its 10-day milk freshness guarantee.

“We are so pleased to see this continued investment in Newark,” said Doug Blacksten, the Kroger senior director of supply chain and manufacturing. "Kroger is fresh for everyone, and that means we are committed to sourcing and manufacturing only the best and freshest products. This cutting-edge innovation at Tamarack Farms Dairy underscores that commitment, improving our ability to offer high-quality dairy products to Kroger customers."

The aseptic milk line is part of Kroger’s large-scale efforts to deliver long shelf-life high protein drinks, non-dairy and dairy products through modern technology. The expansion will begin by Sept. 30 and finish by June 30, 2023, the company states.

Mauter told council's finance committee on June 6 the Newark facility was one of three sites Kroger considered for the project, along with Winchester, Kentucky and Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Kroger’s application for the enterprise zone stated several locations, most prominently in Texas, presented the company incentive packages for the project.

Mauter said Kroger had selected Newark, but it was contingent on the enterprise zone agreement.

Newark Mayor Jeff Hall said in a statement, "We are thankful and delighted that Kroger company has chosen their Newark Tamarack Farms Dairy production facility as the site for their expansion project. Kroger has been a great partner in our community for many years, providing good jobs for local employees and superior products for our consumers."

Kroger stated the incentives would not only retain the 145 jobs and $9.3 million in payroll, but allow it to add six jobs in three years. The company would invest $16 million to build the addition and $54 million to purchase and install new machinery and equipment.

"Kroger’s significant investment transforms the Tamarack Farms Dairy into an aseptic processing facility, creating a new market for Ohio’s dairy industry," said Tim Derickson, the JobsOhio senior managing director of food and agribusiness. "The extended shelf-life dairy product that will come from the cutting-edge operations in the Licking County facility will meet growing demand for Kroger’s customers nationwide and boost demand for dairy farmers throughout central Ohio."

Kroger serves more than 9 million customers daily through digital shopping and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names.

The company opened a 123,455-square-foot Kroger Marketplace in 2016 at the former Meijer site at 1155 N. 21st St., and closed its 80,000-square-foot Deo Drive store, which opened in 1980.

kmallett@newarkadvocate.com

740-328-8545

Twitter: @kmallett1958

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Kroger announces $70 million expansion of Tamarack Farms Dairy

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio businessman pairs wine and cheese to honor his Swiss heritage

DOVER, Ohio — Selling cheese is just one way that Chad Schindler is following in his dad’s footsteps. “The cheese factory here started out as a farmer's co-op in 1933," he said. "It was bought by my family in 1977, and originally we were a Swiss cheese factory."
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus car service shows customer appreciation with free tanks of gas

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Going to the pump has become one of the most expensive things on Molly Meek’s to-do list. Forty to fifty dollars used to fill Molly Meek’s gas tank, but now that barely gets her to half a tank. In June of 2020, a gallon of gas averaged $2.27, according to AAA. That price jumped a little less than a dollar in 2021, averaging $3.15. In June, gas reached over $5.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Dairy Farms#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Industry#Newark City Council
Sidney Daily News

How we saved the Chillicothe VA

When veterans make a commitment to serve our country, we make a commitment to support them upon their return. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities are crucial to providing this care and ensuring the physical and mental health of our veterans. The importance of the VA health system...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Amazon announces 500 new jobs in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon has announced 500 new jobs in the Columbus area as the company expands within Ohio. The open positions have a starting wage of $15 dollars an hour, comprehensive health benefits, paid time off, and more. According to officials, all hourly employees who have worked...
COLUMBUS, OH
classiccenter.art

Classic Cars For Sale Columbus Ohio

Classic Cars For Sale Columbus Ohio. Cruisin classics auto sales located in central ohio in the city of columbus at 3575 fisher rd. Favorite this post jan 21 kawasaki z1 900 kz kz1000 kz900 h2 750 h1 500 website:. We also sell classic cars from a ford model a to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boom go food vendors at Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Civic Center Drive along the Scioto River has filled aromas that go beyond grandma’s Thanksgiving dinner. Tucked away among the food tents is Boom Central. That’s where you’ll find all of the NBC4 employees working diligently to get ready for the ultimate in fireworks displays Red, White & BOOM! Fifty feet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

New restaurant opens in Roscoe

Coshocton has a new restaurant in Roscoe Village. The Roscoe Barbeque Company held its grand opening on July 1. The restaurant is located at 672 N. Whitewoman St. in the former Wildwood Music. Brook Winegar is the owner, along with business partner, Michael Moffitt. “We purchased the building in 2020,...
COSHOCTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Humane Society of Delaware County is in crisis mode

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many local dog shelters are in crisis mode as the intake on new animals increases. The Humane Society of Delaware County is at 122 percent capacity. Jana Cassidy, the executive director of the Humane Society of Delaware County joins Good Day Columbus with more on how you can help ease the problem.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

“Game Over;” Westerville company sued over failure to deliver $100,000 of gaming and computer parts

WESTERVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has begun litigation on a Westerville company for failing to deliver $100,000 in computer equipment. OG10kTech specializes in selling sought-after computer components online, and a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office alleges that the business misrepresented itself to many customers. Yost’s lawsuit states that the business failed to deliver completed orders to customers, as well as falsely claiming to have relationships directly with manufacturers.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

White Castle, Elford turning 5th Avenue office into apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – White Castle and Elford are teaming up on another mixed-use real estate project, this time in Columbus’ Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The fast food chain’s former district office building on West 5th Avenue will be transformed into 196 apartments and 7,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. There […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June. This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire breaks out at Harvest Bar + Kitchen in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire broke out at the Harvest Bar + Kitchen in Clintonville on Friday afternoon. NBC4 received video that showed firefighters responding to the fire. At least one fire engine was parked outside of the restaurant, located at 2885 N. High St. It’s not clear when the fire started, but a […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Chickens removed from interstate in Guernsey County

UPDATE (7/2/22 5 p.m.) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says all of the chickens have now been corralled. However, the truck is still overturned, and the ramp from I-70 East to I-77 North is still closed along with the right lane of I-77 Northbound. There were no reports of any medical transports to the […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen Ohio license plate leads to $1,000 in violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Imagine being fined for traffic violations, all while your car is sitting in a junkyard. How could that happen? One man learned the hard way, and found out it is a risk, and it’s what can happen if you don’t save your license plates, or if they are ever stolen. Lee […]
OHIO STATE
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy