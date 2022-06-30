ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Granville Public Library notes for July 3-9

By Granville Sentinel
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

Upcoming events at the Granville Public Library are listed below.

Family Movie Matinee: Muppet Treasure Island (G)

Bring pillows, blankets and snacks. For families with kids of all ages.

Date: Sunday, July 3

Time: 3-4:40 p.m.

Location: Library Community Room

Library Closed

Date: Monday, July 4

Baby Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for babies. For children up to 18 months old. In case of inclement weather, this program will be moved to the Library Community Room.

Date: Tuesday, July 5

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Robbins Hunter Museum, The Jill Griesse Historic Garden/Library Community Room in case of inclement weather

Oliver’s Interactive Puppet Show

Oliver's back! This year you can meet him in-person, or in-puppet-as he presents five skits with magic and audience participation. Presented by Alex Thomas and friends. For all ages.

Date: Tuesday, July 5

Time: 6-6:45 p.m.

Location: Library Community Room

Toddler Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for toddlers. For children ages 19 months-3 years.

Date: Wednesday, July 6

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Robbins Hunter Museum, The Jill Griesse Historic Garden/Library Community Room in case of inclement weather

All STEAMED Up: Jellyfish in a Bottle

Make a jellyfish in a bottle with simple supplies and a little science. For rising 3-6 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Wednesday, July 6

Time: 2-2:45 p.m.

Location: Library Community Room

Oceans of Craftabilities

Come create with us! We are making a variety of ocean-themed crafts: shark soap, ocean fudge and more! For rising 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Wednesday, July 6

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: Library Community Room

Preschool Time

Songs, rhymes and stories for preschoolers. For children ages 3-5 years.

Date: Thursday, July 7

Time: 10:30-11 a.m.

Location: Robbins Hunter Museum, The Jill Griesse Historic Garden/Library Community Room in case of inclement weather

Bubble Party at Wildwood

Bubbles...make them, chase them, watch them, pop them! For rising K-6 graders.

Date: Thursday, July 7

Time: 2-2:45 p.m.

Location: Wildwood Park

Teen Tech: Wood or Acrylic Keychains

Create a keychain with your name on it in either acrylic or wood, using a 3D laser printer! For rising 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Thursday, July 7

Time: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Library Learning Lab

Ticket to Ride Competition

Who can claim the most railway routes to win? Compete in game sessions. The person with the most points prevails! For adults and rising 7-12 graders. Registration required. Sign up at www.GranvilleLibrary.org/calendar/month.

Date: Thursday, July 7

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: Library Community Room

Ocean Play for Little Ones

Come play and socialize during this drop-in program. For toddlers and preschoolers.

Date: Friday, July 8

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Location: Library Community Room

Pirates: Lost at Sea

Throughout a thrilling adventure story about a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island, explore the incredible science behind clouds, physical and chemical changes, air pressure, and more. Volunteers from the audience will help conduct several hands-on science experiments that 'ARRR' sure to amaze you! For rising K-6 graders.

Date: Friday, July 8

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Location: Library Community Room

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Granville Public Library notes for July 3-9

