The Granville Chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.) announced that Ava Minton, a Granville High School senior, and DeLaney Wood, a Newark High School senior, have received P.E.O. Ohio Scholarships for the upcoming school year.

Minton was instrumental in the success of the "Feed the Dream" food drive this year. She developed and implemented the marketing plan that was used for the effort, and she organized the school and community volunteers. A member of GHS Cum Laude Society, Minton was captain of the GHS Field Hockey Team, a member of GHS Choir and Steel Drum Band, and president of the Granville Mock Trial Team.

Minton is attending Clemson University as an Honor Scholar majoring in business analytics and economics.

Wood, a violinist and leader in the Newark High School Orchestra, is also a member of the Newark/Granville Youth Orchestra, the National Honor Society, and Key Club. An accomplished dancer, she enjoys working with younger children to develop their skills and share her love of dance. Wood also volunteers with the children’s ministry at her church, Samaritan’s Purse, and at the local Humane Society.

Wood will be attending Mt. Union University majoring in Science and Biomedical Engineering with a goal of learning to develop techniques and design prostheses to help injured animals.

P.E.O. is an international nonprofit organization that has provided $345 million in grants, scholarships, awards, and loans. There are close to 6,000 chapters of P.E.O. in the U.S. and Canada.

To learn more about P.E.O., visit the website www.peointernational.org or follow the organization on facebook.com/peointernational, @PEOInternational on Instagram, or @PEOSisterhood on Twitter.com. Or you may email Sue DeVoe, chair of Chapter AB’s Scholarship Committee, at astdevoe@gmail.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Granville P.E.O provides college scholarships to Granville, Newark seniors