Matters of Graves Importance: Get ready for your 4th of July weekend

By Lori Graves
Happy 5th Birthday to our friends at The Pour House at Machinery Hall! The first LoriG Comedy show with the PH was in October of 2017. Since that time we have joined forces for comedy, weekly trivia, game shows, Oktoberfest, and craft days. Please stop by and help my friends double celebrate with the grand opening of their rooftop space, Terrace 27. There will be food and drink specials available all weekend. Call 740-771-4770 or go to www.pouronchillicothe.com to reserve your table.

On Friday, July 1 Bell Manor presents Fireworks with Kenny Valentine Band and LoriG Comedy. Mega Bites Food Truck & Concessions open at 6:30 p.m. and the entertainment will kick off at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available. No outside coolers or alcohol permitted. Admission is $2 for five years of age and under, $10 per person otherwise. Bring your own lawn chair as suggested by the venue. The fireworks presentation will begin at dark. First Friday summer fun is happening with the First Capital PRIDE Coalition and Steiner's Speakeasy. They have combined to bring you a monthly summer party for the LGBTQIA+ community. Join DJ Cyn Rose on the patio from 7 to 11 p.m. Steiner's will be featuring a special cocktail for the evening. Also on Friday you can catch the music of Jared Foster, a singer/songwriter from Lancaster, Ohio. His performance will include original music and covers specializing in soft rock music. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

Naz Vineyard and Winery will host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. with the Second Story String Band. Thrillbilly Trash hits the Naz stage at 9 p.m. and fireworks will happen around 10. All food and alcohol must be purchased from Naz. Pets are welcome but must remain on a leash. There is limited seating on the deck and patio so lawn chairs are welcome. The Basement Collective will be at Steiner’s Speakeasy from 8 to 11 p.m.

Looking ahead…Tickets are on sale for July 8 “Barn on Blain Comedy” with Christine Horvath, Halima Abshir, and Chris Siemer. Hosted by me. This is a BYOB event and Christopher Colõn will be on site with his amazing pizzas for your dining needs. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite by searching “Barn on Blain Comedy.” Tables and single tickets available. The June show sold out so buy your tickets ASAP.

The Paul Francis Quartet will play the Majestic Theatre Chillicothe on Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Paul is a Grammy award winning drummer, educator, and Chillicothe native. He is featured on the Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett album “Cheek to Cheek” and has recorded with Stevie Wonder, Jose Feliciano, The Rockettes, and the Albany Symphony Orchestra to name a few. Paul has also appeared on shows for HBO, ABC, NBC, Netflix, and MTV. Tickets are available at www.majesticchillicothe.net/tickets and they are selling fast.

Until next time. I hope to see you out and laughing.

For consideration to be included in Matters of Graves Importance email Lori at lori@lorigcomedy.com

