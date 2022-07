NEW YORK–Johnathon Banks was not much interested in parroting what he feels are hackneyed talking points from the boxing media. The trainer of unified middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin, Banks pushed against the notion that his charge might be in diminished form because of his relatively advanced age of 40 during an interview given at a press conference in Manhattan for Golovkin’s third bout with Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will be contested at the 168-pound limit, the weight class in which Alvarez, 31, holds all four major titles.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO