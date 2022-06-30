ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont considers regulations limiting wake boats

By Kate O'Farrell, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

In the last few years, wake boats have skyrocketed in popularity. These boats are designed to create bigger waves than a typical motor boat and are often used for sports such as wake surfing, where someone can surf behind the boat on the wake alone.

Wake boats, however, may be subject to regulations soon.

The boats also leave a significant impact to other recreators, animals and the lakes themselves. This is what one group argues in their petition to introduce regulations on wake boats.

On March 9, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation received a petition from an organization called "Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes" according to DEC environmental analyst Laura Dlugolecki. The 94-page petition calls for regulations to be added to the Use of Public Water Rules.

These proposed regulations include the extension of the "no-wake Shoreline safety zone" to 1,000 feet, the allowance of wake sports only in 20 feet and greater depth, and a required "a minimum 60-contiguous acre area for a Wake Sport Zone," according to the petition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOdRU_0gQbT3Th00

The department is taking public input on the petition to regulate wake boats on Vermont waters.

No current regulation

There currently are no rules or regulations regarding the use of wake boats in Vermont ponds and lakes, according to Dlugolecki. However, some Vermonters want to see that changed. Daniel Sharpe is a member of the group "Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes." He, among other group members, noticed the impact of wake boats on small Vermont lakes.

"The waves from these wake boats, which can be three or four feet, erode the shoreline. That’s the first thing we notice about them, in terms of the ecosystem," Sharpe said.

The organization formed in March 2021 after noticing the effects of wake boats on the lakes they knew and lived on in Vermont. The original plan was to propose regulations to protect user, wildlife, and shorelines of these particular Vermont lakes, such as Lake Iroquois in Hinesburg, and Lake Raponda in Wilmington.

However, as the group continued, they adapted to a petition that would orient towards a statewide plan. Sharpe emphasizes that "Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes" does not seek to eliminate wake boats from Vermont waters.

"Our proposal doesn’t ban wake boats at all," said Sharpe. "It identifies venues, we call them wake-sport zones in our proposal, and there would be maybe as many as 20 lakes in Vermont where there would be a wake-sport zone."

Public comments on the petition will not influence any regulations, but rather offer opportunity for input as the DEC decides whether to move forward with rule-making.

Past regulations on personal watercraft

This is not the first time the DEC has received a petition of this nature. In 1995, they received a petition to regulate the use of personal watercrafts such as Jet Skis, Dlugolecki said. The petition ended up creating the now state regulation that personal water crafts are not allowed on lakes smaller than 300 acres. However, the process from petition to rule-making is not linear, or guaranteed.

"So, we received this petition, and the petition is for us to make a rule about the use of wake boats. And before we decide whether or not we’re going to go forward with rule-making, we want to take public comment," Dlugolecki said.

After the public comment period, the DEC will "review the petition, review the science and the data and the public comments, and make a response to the public comments," Dlugolecki said.

It is after this that the department will make a recommendation whether to start a formal rule-making process. If they do decide to initiate rule-making, it may not be exactly what the group has proposed either.

How to comment

The first public meeting on the petition was Wednesday, June 29. The second meeting will be on July 7 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library. The meeting is open to attendance via Microsoft Teams as well. More information can be found here: Public Meeting for Use of Public Waters Rules | Department of Environmental Conservation (vermont.gov) .

People may send comments to the DEC on the petition and wake boats in Vermont by email to laura.dlugolecki@vermont.gov or through mail:

Attn: Laura DlugoleckiVermont Department of Environmental ConservationWatershed Management Division1 National Life Drive, Davis 3Montpelier, VT 05620-3522

Kate O'Farrell is a reporter for the Burlington Free Press. You can contact her at KOFarrell@freepressmedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont considers regulations limiting wake boats

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Newly signed laws in Vermont and how they can affect you

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Newly signed laws in Vermont have officially taken effect. Some expand equality for Vermonters. Others increase mental health services in schools and also in place, new regulations for those looking to purchase firearms. Leaving lingering questions from some retailers like Jim Dattilio, owner of Dattilio's Guns...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. fatal crash numbers up so far in 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As millions of Americans hit the road this holiday weekend, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is reminding drivers to take extra precautions. According to the most recent data from the Agency of Transportation, as of June 27, 2022, there have been 40 fatalities on Vermont roads. That as a result of 37 crashes.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Cars
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Details on New York to Vermont Train Released

A welcome announcement from Amtrak last month told New Yorkers that they would be now connected with the beautiful town of Burlington, Vermont on a new route of the Ethan Allen Express Line. The route, that used to stop at Albany, will now extend all the way down to New York City. Even more details, including travel options, menus, and other accommodations have been released as well, making it a wonderfully unique solution to a budget-friendly summer vacation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont, New York fireworks 2022: Where to see fireworks this year

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Independence Day is just around the corner, and both Vermonters and New Yorkers will have plenty of opportunities this year to celebrate America's birthday with fireworks, parades and more. We've compiled a list of some of the biggest events happening in the Champlain Valley and beyond...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Wake boats causing controversy in Vermont

Richmond, VT — Wake boats have caused a wave of controversy in Vermont, as a petition was submitted in early March to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, calling for new rules about their use. The citizen group coined “Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes” who submitted the petition are centering around the idea that wake boats are hurting both the environment around smaller lakes and the water quality itself.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Dec
VTDigger

Disband the sheriff’s departments

After reading the recent VTDigger report on Sheriff Newton, listening to an older VPR podcast regarding Vermont sheriffs and the recent article on “Policing for Profit,” it is my belief that the Vermont sheriff’s departments should be disbanded. The sheriff’s departments are rife with nepotism and a...
BRIDGEWATER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Surfing
Colchester Sun

Village to City: The legislation behind Vermont’s soon-to-be 10th official City

ESSEX JUNCTION — After the Village of Essex Junction voted to separate from the town on Nov. 2, 2021, Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) and Rep. Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction) sponsored the bill that would make the vote and the new city official. The legislative process began when Rep....
mynbc5.com

Vermont and New Hampshire cutting fireworks displays due to shipping costs

LEBANON, N.H. — Firework displays are going to cost a whole lot more this year compared to previous years. The cost increase is being attributed to a drastic increase in freight shipping costs. Like most other industries, shipping has gotten more expensive. Pre-pandemic, firework retailers would pay anywhere from...
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Bluebird Barbecue’s Alabama White Sauce

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Vermont just got a whole lot richer! For the first time ever, Wednesday night’s $366.7 million Powerball jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State, and while we don’t know who the winner is, one store in Middlebury is celebrating. From...
BURLINGTON, VT
marijuanamoment.net

Vermont Voters Overwhelmingly Support Drug Decriminalization, Across Party Lines, New Poll Finds

Vermont voters overwhelmingly support decriminalizing currently illicit drugs and treating substance misuse as a public health issue, according to a new poll. The survey released by Data for Progress and the Drug Policy Alliance (DPA) on Thursday found widespread, bipartisan support for the basic principle of decriminalization, as well as specific legislation to achieve that reform that was introduced this year but did not advance.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

With reports of bear conflicts rising, state urges Vermonters and visitors to the state to be aware, proactive

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is receiving reports from across the state of black bears seeking food in yards, outbuildings and livestock enclosures this spring, and the department urges Vermonters to take proactive steps for safely coexisting with bears. […] Read More The post With reports of bear conflicts rising, state urges Vermonters and visitors to the state to be aware, proactive appeared first on The Mountain Times.
94.9 HOM

New Hampshire’s 2022 Fair Schedule is Out Now

Get ready for a summer and fall filled with entertaining rides, animals, games, performances, and the smells of fried food and cotton candy filling in the air. Fairs have always been exciting seasonal events in New Hampshire, and some have been beloved community staples for over a century. Whether you're bringing the kids, a significant other, or a group of friends or coworkers, you're bound to have a fun time.
POLITICS
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

976
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy