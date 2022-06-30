ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Why the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit Is a Fantasy

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

The maximum monthly Social Security check in 2022 is $4,194. Obviously, since this is the highest possible benefit, not everyone gets this much money -- and most people receive much less. In fact, getting a monthly payment anywhere near $4,194 is a fantasy for the majority of Americans.

There are two things you'd need to do -- both of which are really hard to accomplish -- in order to receive such a large Social Security payment. The impossibility of these tasks for many people means the $4,914 benefit is almost assuredly out of reach. Here's what they are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gIDi_0gQbSqEu00

Image source: Getty Images.

Earn a very high salary for a very long time

The first reason you probably aren't getting a $4,194 monthly Social Security check is because it's really hard to earn the salary needed to score such a big payment.

Social Security's benefits formula calculates a retiree's monthly income based on a percentage of their average wage over their 35 highest-earning years. But there's an annual limit on the amount of money included. It's called the wage base limit. The purpose of it is to make sure people who earn a ton of money don't get huge benefits. If you earn more than the wage base limit, you won't pay any Social Security tax on the excess -- and any income above the limit won't count in your Social Security benefits formula.

This "wage base limit" is the reason there is the maximum benefit in the first place. The largest possible benefit goes only to people who earn at least the wage base limit for 35 years. So your income would have to be so high over most of your career that you meet or exceed the maximum income Social Security counts in its benefits calculation.

The wage base limit, unsurprisingly, is well above what most people earn because the entire purpose of it is to stop rich people from getting really huge benefits. In 2022, the limit is $147,000. Each year it is adjusted so it keeps pace with wage growth. If you don't earn the inflation-adjusted equivalent of this amount every year for 35 years, you cannot possibly get the max $4,194 Social Security check.

Put off a claim for Social Security until well into the traditional retirement years

The second reason you most likely aren't going to get $4,194 per month from Social Security is that you are probably not going to wait long enough to claim your benefits.

Social Security benefits are calculated using the benefits formula mentioned above, but your age when you get your first check also affects them. If your earnings happen to equal or exceed the wage base limit for 35 years or more, you have the potential to max out your benefits. But you'll need to increase them as much as possible by earning delayed retirement credits that become available only if you claim Social Security after your full retirement age.

Full retirement age is between 66 and four months and 67. That's already well after you become eligible for benefits at age 62. And you're going to have to wait beyond that time -- until age 70 when you stop earning delayed retirement credits -- if you want the biggest monthly payment available. Since most people retire long before then and need Social Security to help cover their costs, chances are good you won't be able to wait.

If you have even one year in the 35 years included in your benefit formula that is below the wage base limit, or if you claim Social Security even a month ahead of your 70th birthday, the $4,194 benefit is off the table. Since you'll probably not max out your income for most or all of your 35-year career and will most likely start Social Security checks well before 70, you can forget about getting such a large check -- unless you're in the very small minority of people who manage to pull it off.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Retirement Savings#Americans
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

Could a $2,400 Pay Raise for Social Security Recipients Be on the Way?

A bill introduced in both houses of Congress would boost Social Security payments by $2,400 per year. The added costs would be paid for by increased Social Security taxes on wealthier Americans. The legislation isn't a slam dunk to pass, especially in the Senate. You’re reading a free article with...
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Seniors on Social Security Could Be Headed for a 20% Pay Cut

Social Security anticipates a revenue shortfall in the coming years. The program may have to slash benefits in the absence of adequate funding. Current and future beneficiaries should prepare financially for that possibility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
BUSINESS
CNET

Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Away Tax Rebate Money. Are You Eligible?

It may not be another federal stimulus check worth $1,200, but some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to taxpayers as a way to ease current woes caused by spiking inflation and an economic plunge that many fear could turn into a recession. Other states may implement statewide child tax credits, while others still are eyeing a gas tax holiday that could make gas prices a little lower at the pump.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
199K+
Followers
97K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy