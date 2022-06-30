ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Most Commonly Drawn Numbers For New York Mega Millions

By Dave Fields
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There was a lot of money to be given away this past week. Both jackpots for the Powerball lottery and New York's Mega Millions lottery were over $300 million dollars. On Wednesday night, it was announced that one jackpot-winning ticket was sold for the Powerball's $365 million payout. That ticket was...

wblk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
UPI News

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings

June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up. Adopting the moniker "Annapolis Man" to protect his anonymity, the 39-year-old truck driver scored a total of $50,000 after playing his birth-date numbers 72782 in the June 18 Pick 5 Evening Drawing.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
UPI News

$250,000 lottery winner wins another $200,000 from the same store

June 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 jackpot in 2020 scored a $200,000 jackpot this month from a ticket purchased from the same store. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman bought a 20X The Money scratch-off ticket from the Spring Valley Convenience Store in Columbia last week and scored a $200,000 top prize.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#New York Lottery
Chip Chick

This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We've discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!. Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a '100x The Cash' scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings - his little dachshund named Ivy!
PINETTA, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022

The company has shuttered over 100 locations in recent years. Do financial issues, including franchisee bankruptcies, portend further closings for the current calendar year?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Investor.CrackerBarrel.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, and Google.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
insideedition.com

South Carolina Man Wins $100K Lottery After Buying Ticket Using Strategy He Learned From TV Show

An idea that came to a South Carolina man while watching a tv show led to him to purchasing a Powerball ticket on which he ended up winning $100,000. The man, whose identity has not been announced, decided to try an experiment after watching an episode of "Lottery Changed My Life" by spending $25 a week playing the lottery for three months, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
LOTTERY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy