A US Navy destroyer that sunk during World War II has been discovered nearly 7,000m below sea level off the Philippines, making it the world’s deepest shipwreck ever located.An exploration team from the Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic and EYOS Expedition found the wreck during a series of dives over eight days this month. The team was looking for two ships that had sunk during Second World War battles.Divers found the shipwreck of the USS Destroyer Escort Samuel B Roberts (DE-413), also known as the Sammy B, at a depth of around 6,895 metres in the Philippines Sea...

