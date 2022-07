In just two short week, the six conservative members of the Supreme Court have dramatically reshaped American jurisprudence. Also, the Jan. 6 committee's next steps. The Supreme Court wrapped up its term with another stunning decision that signals its sharp turn to the right with a new supermajority. The same six conservative justices who overturned Roe v. Wade last month have restricted the ability of the Biden administration to limit carbon emissions from power plants. The case has thrown into doubt not only the president's efforts to limit climate change, but also the ability of the executive branch to issue regulations in other areas as well. To discuss this and other decisions handed down this term, we're joined by NPR's senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO