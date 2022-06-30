ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

What's the local employment picture? Counties' jobless rates released

By Mike Lewis, The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
More people were working in Washington County and Hagerstown last month, but unemployment rates rose slightly as more people joined the labor force.

Throughout the counties in the Tri-State region, unemployment rates remained below 4%. Economists generally have considered that to be the rate of natural unemployment resulting from normal economic and workforce forces.

On the job:Region's unemployment rates dive in April, mirroring national trend

The number of employed people and the total in the labor force — those who have jobs plus those who are unemployed and seeking work — still lag the figures registered before the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the economy.

Pennsylvania, for example, reported this week that it has recovered approximately 85% of the jobs that were lost in the first two months of the pandemic period, measuring from April 2020 through last month.

"The jobs report for May reflects the will of Pennsylvanians to reclaim some of what the pandemic has taken from us, as our unemployment rate continues to fall amidst a national rate that remains unchanged this month," Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a news release. "The commonwealth continues to see job growth across various industries from education to leisure and hospitality, with some industries currently above their pre-pandemic level job totals."

Three sectors — trade, transportation & utilities; information; and professional & business services — were above their pre-pandemic job levels in May, the state agency reported.

The Maryland Department of Labor released its monthly county-level unemployment report Wednesday. The report shows figures for May and, in some cases, revised numbers for April.

Figures for Pennsylvania were released Tuesday. West Virginia statistics were released last week.

In Washington County

The county's unemployment rate rose from 3.2% in April to 3.7% in May. The figure was 5.5% in May 2021. It was 11.3% in April 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic.

The number of people in the county's labor force continues to trail pre-pandemic levels.

The labor force totaled 76,596 in March 2020. The number plunged to 72,556 in April and 72,947 in May of that year, as the pandemic hit the economy.

Last month, the county's labor force hit 71,985, up from 71,548 in April. That figure was 71,843 in May 2021.

The number of people with jobs also rose last month, from 69,228 in April to 69,340 in May. The figure was 67,860 in May 2021.

The number of people without work also increased, from 2,320 to 2,645. It was 3,983 in May 2021.

In Hagerstown

The city's jobless rate rose from 3.8% in April to 4.2% in May. The rate was 7.6% in May 2021 and 14.1% in April 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

'Boutique hotel':Plan advancing to revamp the former Surrey School in Hagerstown

2nd Amendment:As Supreme Court strikes down N.Y. gun law, what’s next for Maryland?

The number of employed people rose from 17,197 to 17,240. That figure was 16,872 in May 2021.

The number of people without jobs jumped from 682 to 765. The number was 1,394 in May 2021.

And the city's labor force jumped from 17,879 to 18,005. It was 18,266 in May 2021.

The county and city numbers are not adjusted for seasonal factors.

State, national numbers

Maryland's unemployment rate, not adjusted for seasonal factors, rose from 3.4% in April to 3.7% in May. It was 6% in May 2021.

Among Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions, 19 recorded jobless rates of below 4%. Carroll and Queen Anne's counties recorded the lowest rates at 2.8%. Somerset and Worcester counties had the highest at 5.3%.

Looking at Western Maryland, the April rate was 3.2% in Frederick County, 3.7% in Allegany County and 3.3% in Garrett County.

The United States' unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%. It was 5.8% in May 2021.

In Pennsylvania, West Virginia

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate, not adjusted for seasonal factors, was 4% in May, according to the state's latest report. The April number had previously been reported as 4.2%.

Franklin County’s rate held steady at 3.2% from April to May. Fulton County's rate dropped from 3.8% to 3.7%.

In West Virginia, the state's rate, not adjusted for seasonal factors, declined from 3.6% in April to 3.4% in May.

Berkeley County’s rate rose from 2.4% to 2.5%. The Jefferson County rate also increased, from 2% to 2.2%. And the Morgan County rate held at 2.4%.

Area jobless rates

  • The May unemployment rates for area counties:
  • Washington County: 3.7%, up from 3.2% in April
  • Franklin County, Pa.: 3.2%, the same as in April
  • Fulton County, Pa.: 3.7%, down from 3.8% in April
  • Berkeley County, W.Va.: 2.5%, up from 2.4% in April
  • Jefferson County, W.Va.: 2.2%, up from 2% in April
  • Morgan County, W.Va.: 2.4%, the same as in April

Mike Lewis covers business, the economy and other issues. Follow Mike on Twitter: @MiLewis.

