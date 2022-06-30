1 killed, suspect charged in Huntsville gas station shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in an overnight shooting at a gas station on University Drive in Huntsville, according to authorities.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) identified 55-year-old Bill Friday Clark as the victim.

HPD confirmed that multiple people of interest were detained at the time. They said Abraham Raed Dharham, 21, was one of those detained, he has since been charged with murder.

Investigators believe an argument over property escalated to a shooting, according to HPD officials.

The shooting happened at the Marathon gas station at the corner of Henderson Road Northwest and the 4000-block of University Drive around 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Dharham was taken to the Madison County Jail in lieu of a $60,000 bond.

